Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Getting Close, Dan Gambardello Says, Here's Indication

This crypto entrepreneur expects next BTC bull run to be close, offering his reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture, crypto YouTuber Dan Gambardello, has taken to Twitter to share his take on whether the next Bitcoin bull run is far off or not.

He optimistically tweeted that he expects it to come kind of soon.

"Next bull run is getting close. Prepare"

Gambardello reminded the crypto community that in 2019, on this day (May 16), the flagship cryptocurrency was trading at around $8,000 per unit. The situation repeated itself a year later when BTC fell to $8,000 and then dropped even lower on so-called "Black Thursday" — March 12, when Bitcoin fell below $4,000 briefly but quickly restored.

That period was also memorable since the world saw raw oil rates plunge below zero, also for a short period.

Back then, in 2019, crypto winter was not over yet and, Gambardello tweeted, many then wondered if Bitcoin would ever rise again above $10,000. After that, the entrepreneur said, Bitcoin kept growing, and in 2021 it reached an all-time high of around $69,000.

Therefore, he now expects the next Bitcoin bull run to be close.

Betting hard on ADA too

Earlier this year, on Jan. 1, Gambardello made a prediction that Bitcoin may surge within the next six months; he shared a Bitcoin chart for the past seven to eight years, with green six-month candles. That was his basis for expecting BTC to rise in half a year again.

Aside from Bitcoin, the YouTuber bets on ADA, and it occupies a big part of his portfolio, judging by the frequency of his ADA tweets and the enthusiasm with which they are written.

Recently, he tweeted that a "hunch" told him that all ADA holders are going to be heavily rewarded in the end.

Bitcoin plunges 2% overnight

Since yesterday morning, Bitcoin has suffered some losses, plummeting briefly from the $27,500 zone to the $26,900 area. By now, however, BTC has recovered a little and is changing hands at $27,100, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The Bitcoin price fell after the news spread that popular crypto lending company BlockFi (which filed for bankruptcy in November last year) decided to liquidate its business. In 2022, several other crypto platforms went down, such as Terraform Labs, Three Arrows Capital, Alameda, FTX, Genesis and DCG. Most of these crashes triggered a decline of Bitcoin and the crypto market.