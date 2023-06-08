ADA Among Cryptos at Risk of Delisting by Robinhood; SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted by 440 Merchants in France; Binance CEO Comments on SEC Crackdown: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.
Cardano (ADA) among cryptocurrencies at risk of delisting on Robinhood
The Robinhood trading platform is currently reviewing its crypto offerings after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued lawsuits against the two flagship cryptocurrency trading platforms, Binance and Coinbase. In its lawsuits, the regulator stated that a range of cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC), are unregistered securities and, therefore, are illegal on U.S.-based exchanges like Robinhood. If the SEC lawsuits prove successful, Robinhood may have to delist these cryptocurrencies to remain compliant with U.S. securities laws.
SHIB, BTC, ETH accepted as payment by 440 merchants in France via this partnership
According to its recent announcement from June 6, Binance Pay has joined forces with Lyzi, a crypto-native app, to take crypto payments to the next level in Europe. Thanks to this partnership, Binance Pay users can now pay for their purchases with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptos at 440 merchants in France. In addition to this, 330 merchants are currently onboarding across Europe, including bakeries, pharmacies, beauty salons, car dealers, fast-food restaurants and more. The new partnership aims to expand the use of payments, one of cryptocurrency's most significant and early use cases.
"They didn't sue FTX," Binance CEO on broad SEC crackdown
The SEC's recent attack on the crypto industry by filing lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase has caused quite a stir among the community, with many of its members sharing their concerns online. One such comment recently came from Gemini CEO Cameron Winklevoss, who noted that "being sued by the SEC used to mean you probably did something wrong. Now it means you're probably doing something right." The comment caught the attention of Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, to which he replied that the SEC did not sue FTX, the notorious exchange that went bankrupt, implying the unfairness of the regulator's actions.