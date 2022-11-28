993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where

Hundreds of billions of SHIB have been transacted by Binance and anonymous whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@shibaplay_ Twitter user has shared that in the past twenty-four hours, a series of crypto transactions has been made, carrying lumps from 56 billion to half a trillion Shiba Inu.

A total of 993.3 billion SHIB tokens was shoveled mostly by anonymous whales. However, two transactions here stand out.

Binance moves 500 billion SHIB, whale grabs 56 billion

According to the source of these transactions – Etherscan crypto tracker – the largest crypto trading platform by the size of trading volume shifted a total of 499,999,812,493 meme coins.

Most likely, this was done as part of the platform’s crypto reserves audit. As reported earlier today, Binance also moves around $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin for the same purpose between its own wallets.

Ads Ads

The amount of SHIB transferred by Binance is worth $4,499,998. In the meantime, an anonymous whale purchased 56,089,690,818 Shiba Inu on the same platform and moved off Binance to his crypto wallet.

Whales shovel 437 billion Shiba tokens

Etherscan also showed details of three other transfers, carrying a substantial amount of the second largest meme token by market cap.

Anonymous wallets transacted 139,014,817,402, 138,364,817,402 and 160,000,000,000 Shiba Inu between themselves.

Meanwhile, according to WhaleStats wallet tracking platform, over the past twenty-four hours, SHIB has emerged on the list of the top seven most sold crypto assets. Now it is sitting on this list together with BOBA, USDT, stETH, etc.