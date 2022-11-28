993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where

@shibaplay_ Twitter user has shared that in the past twenty-four hours, a series of crypto transactions has been made, carrying lumps from 56 billion to half a trillion Shiba Inu.
A total of 993.3 billion SHIB tokens was shoveled mostly by anonymous whales. However, two transactions here stand out.
Binance moves 500 billion SHIB, whale grabs 56 billion
According to the source of these transactions – Etherscan crypto tracker – the largest crypto trading platform by the size of trading volume shifted a total of 499,999,812,493 meme coins.
Most likely, this was done as part of the platform’s crypto reserves audit. As reported earlier today, Binance also moves around $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin for the same purpose between its own wallets.
The amount of SHIB transferred by Binance is worth $4,499,998. In the meantime, an anonymous whale purchased 56,089,690,818 Shiba Inu on the same platform and moved off Binance to his crypto wallet.
Whale alert 🚨: 499,999,812,493 $SHIB transferred.— ShibaPlay (@shibaplay_) November 27, 2022
check details 👇🏻 https://t.co/M3ytAvbf9b
Whales shovel 437 billion Shiba tokens
Etherscan also showed details of three other transfers, carrying a substantial amount of the second largest meme token by market cap.
Anonymous wallets transacted 139,014,817,402, 138,364,817,402 and 160,000,000,000 Shiba Inu between themselves.
Whale alert 🚨: 138,364,817,402 $SHIB transferred.— ShibaPlay (@shibaplay_) November 27, 2022
check details 👇🏻 https://t.co/xNdN1nabED
Meanwhile, according to WhaleStats wallet tracking platform, over the past twenty-four hours, SHIB has emerged on the list of the top seven most sold crypto assets. Now it is sitting on this list together with BOBA, USDT, stETH, etc.