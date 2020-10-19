88 Mln XRP Moved by Ripple and South Korean ODL Platform

News
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:54
Yuri Molchan
Ripple and its South Korean ODL corridor have transferred more than 88 mln XRP, while Ripple's ODL partner in Europe was also involved
88 Mln XRP Moved by Ripple and South Korean ODL Platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple, the fintech behemoth based in San Francisco, has again set in motion a substantial amount of XRP, together with its ODL partners in Europe and South Korea. It totals $21,242,018 in fiat.

28 mln XRP moved by Ripple and Bithumb

XRPL Monitor tracking service has reported that, over the past 24 hours, the blockchain decacorn Ripple wired 20 mln XRP.

Ten million XRP was an internal transfer between Ripple's own wallets, and the other ten million went to BitstampRipple's ODL corridor in Luxembourg.

Prior to that transaction, Bitstamp also wired 8 mln XRP between its wallets.

Related Ripple Transfers 44 Mln XRP, While Bitfinex Sends XRP Lump to Philippines
Related
Ripple Transfers 44 Mln XRP, While Bitfinex Sends XRP Lump to Philippines

Bithumb transfers 68 mln XRP

The XRP tracking bot also shared that major South Korean exchange Bithumb made two gargantuan transfers: 55 mln XRP and 13 mln.

That 68 mln XRP amounts to $16,406,951.

XRP
Image via Twitter

The fact that Bithumb is part of an unannounced ODL corridor was reported by Bitfinex. According to the cryptocurrency exchange, this corridor connects the two largest Asian crypto markets: Japan and South Korea.

In South Korea, the ODL platform is located on Bithumb; in Japan, it is on the Bitbank exchange.

#Ripple News #XRP
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

XRP Will Be Global Reserve Currency, Viewer Tells Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones XRP Will Be Global Reserve Currency, Viewer Tells Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones
News
3 hours ago

XRP Will Be Global Reserve Currency, Viewer Tells Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Is First and Most Popular DeFi Product, Anthony Pompliano Says, Here's Why Bitcoin Is First and Most Popular DeFi Product, Anthony Pompliano Says, Here's Why
News
9 minutes ago

Bitcoin Is First and Most Popular DeFi Product, Anthony Pompliano Says, Here's Why
Yuri Molchan
Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions
News
3 days ago

Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions
Yuri Molchan