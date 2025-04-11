Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple's Revolutionary RLUSD Plan for Asset Tokenization Endorsed by SBI CEO

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 12:08
    Ripple's RLUSD unique use case for RWA tokenization spotlighted by SBI Group CEO
    Advertisement
    Ripple's Revolutionary RLUSD Plan for Asset Tokenization Endorsed by SBI CEO
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The CEO of Ripple’s major partner in Japan, financial behemoth SBI Group, Yoshitaka Kitao, has published a tweet, endorsing Ripple’s new press release about the rapid expansion of the market for tokenized financial assets.

    Over the next eight years, Ripple expects this space to spike to almost $19 trillion in volume.

    Related
    Ripple and SEC Move to Pause Appeals: Details
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 06:47
    Ripple and SEC Move to Pause Appeals: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Just Secured $2 Comeback
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team, Here’s Threat
    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    Ethereum (ETH) to Lose Four Digits? Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Getting Canceled, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Surprising Strength

    Ripple's vision of future RWA tokenization

    Ripple giant seems to have enormous plans for the market of real-world asset tokenization, as it expects it to boost from the current market value to $6 trillion this year and soar much higher over the next eight years. By 2033, this market is expected to hit a mind-boggling $19 trillion, which constitutes 53% growth.

    Advertisement

    This massive expansion is to be fueled by several factors, which include the expanding institutional adoption of tokenization, investor demand for it, regulatory advancements and so on. Besides, a lot of financial players are now treating tokenization as much more than an experiment. For them, now, this is a revolutionary development for reaching their strategic goals in providing a new type of financial services.

    Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is the conversion of ownership rights into digital tokens on a blockchain. Those tokens can represent not only financial assets but also fine art, collectibles, jewelry, and also financial tools — real estate, securities, funds, etc. In this form, these assets would be trading 24/7 every single day in a year, unlike the same assets on traditional markets. Thus, blockchain here serves as a bridge between traditional financial markets and decentralized ones (DeFi). XRP Ledger already provides services on asset tokenization, offering low-risk adoption and expansion to financial institutions that use XRPL for tokenizing RWAs.

    Related
    Elon Musk Stuns Crypto Community With Fresh Kekius Maximus Tweet
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 08:02
    Elon Musk Stuns Crypto Community With Fresh Kekius Maximus Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    RLUSD use case in asset tokenization

    Ripple has also presented an important use case for its own product on the rapidly growing RWA tokenization market, except for the XRPL being a platform for tokenization already, with its recently launched RLUSD stablecoin.

    It can be used for liquidity management and instant FX transactions. RLUSD was created with the goal of enabling almost instant transnational settlement. This would potentially ensure that enterprises that use it can move their finances in a much freer and faster manner, while still being able to fully audit and control them.

    On April 9, Ripple minted an additional 350,026 RLUSD batch after mining 117,000 in early April.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD #DeFi News #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 11:56
    Ripple's RLUSD Crashes 54% After Surge in Volume: What's Behind Drop?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 11:31
    BNB Price Skyrockets to $580 as BNB Network Completes Major Upgrade
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's Revolutionary RLUSD Plan for Asset Tokenization Endorsed by SBI CEO
    Ripple's RLUSD Crashes 54% After Surge in Volume: What's Behind Drop?
    BNB Price Skyrockets to $580 as BNB Network Completes Major Upgrade
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD