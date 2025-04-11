Ripple's Revolutionary RLUSD Plan for Asset Tokenization Endorsed by SBI CEO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The CEO of Ripple’s major partner in Japan, financial behemoth SBI Group, Yoshitaka Kitao, has published a tweet, endorsing Ripple’s new press release about the rapid expansion of the market for tokenized financial assets.

Over the next eight years, Ripple expects this space to spike to almost $19 trillion in volume.

Ripple's vision of future RWA tokenization

Ripple giant seems to have enormous plans for the market of real-world asset tokenization, as it expects it to boost from the current market value to $6 trillion this year and soar much higher over the next eight years. By 2033, this market is expected to hit a mind-boggling $19 trillion, which constitutes 53% growth.

This massive expansion is to be fueled by several factors, which include the expanding institutional adoption of tokenization, investor demand for it, regulatory advancements and so on. Besides, a lot of financial players are now treating tokenization as much more than an experiment. For them, now, this is a revolutionary development for reaching their strategic goals in providing a new type of financial services.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is the conversion of ownership rights into digital tokens on a blockchain. Those tokens can represent not only financial assets but also fine art, collectibles, jewelry, and also financial tools — real estate, securities, funds, etc. In this form, these assets would be trading 24/7 every single day in a year, unlike the same assets on traditional markets. Thus, blockchain here serves as a bridge between traditional financial markets and decentralized ones (DeFi). XRP Ledger already provides services on asset tokenization, offering low-risk adoption and expansion to financial institutions that use XRPL for tokenizing RWAs.

RLUSD use case in asset tokenization

Ripple has also presented an important use case for its own product on the rapidly growing RWA tokenization market, except for the XRPL being a platform for tokenization already, with its recently launched RLUSD stablecoin.

It can be used for liquidity management and instant FX transactions. RLUSD was created with the goal of enabling almost instant transnational settlement. This would potentially ensure that enterprises that use it can move their finances in a much freer and faster manner, while still being able to fully audit and control them.

On April 9, Ripple minted an additional 350,026 RLUSD batch after mining 117,000 in early April.