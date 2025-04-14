Advertisement
    $9,000,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC): Saylor's Strategy Is Working

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 13:20
    Michael Saylor's strategy of Bitcoin accumulation is still profitable
    Once more, Michael Saylor's Bitcoin playbook is demonstrating its tenacity. At this point, Strategy's Bitcoin holdings have grown to an incredible $44.86 billion, locking in a 25.85% profit, or an incredible $9.2 billion in gains. The strategy seems to be working even with some recent volatility on the larger cryptocurrency market, as there are currently over 528,000 BTC under management and an average purchase price of $67,485.

    The performance graph shows Strategy's strategic timing in addition to its belief in Bitcoin. By making large purchases during the 2020, 2022 and late 2023 dips, the company was able to drastically reduce its average cost basis. Even though market volatility is still high, recent 2025 purchases at prices ranging from $84,000 to over $97,000 demonstrate ongoing accumulation. 

    Article image
    Source: Saylortracker

    Based on a thorough analysis of recent transactions, the most recent purchase 22,048 BTC on March 31, 2025, at an average price of $86,969 is currently marginally undervalued, with an unrealized loss of $49.5 million. But other recent purchases have already made the switch to green. For example, the purchase of 6,911 Bitcoin on March 24 at $84529 is up 0.38%, resulting in gains of more than $2.02 million. 

    After recent volatility, Bitcoin is now settling around the $84,000 mark. Long-term holders continue to find the asset appealing due to rising institutional interest, decreased supply following the halving and macroeconomic tailwinds like lowering inflation expectations.

    Strategy's performance highlights the success — and risk — of corporate crypto conviction as the company holds close to $45 billion in Bitcoin and keeps up its aggressive buying. The high-stakes wager made by Saylor might become one of the biggest institutional trades in cryptocurrency history if Bitcoin keeps rising.

