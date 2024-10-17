Advertisement
    $760 Million in 3 Days: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits New Milestone

    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock just hit new milestone with its Bitcoin ETF product
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 13:31
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    BlackRock, the giant investment firm with over $11.5 trillion in assets under management, has continued to record remarkable performance on the crypto market. In the past three days, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has raked in millions to keep the asset manager in its leadership position.

    Massive surge in Bitcoin ETF investments

    Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store, says the iShares Bitcoin ETF has earned over $760 million in the past three days. This signals the growing interest of institutional and retail investors in Bitcoin. 

    The massive inflows to BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF indicate that the product appears positioned to capture the demand and is preferred by investors.

    This has pushed the total capital invested in BlackRock’s product to a staggering $22.5 billion since it launched in January 2024. The figures indicate that the Bitcoin ETF remains a major success and steadily attracts large amounts of capital from investors.

    Experts consider this to indicate that exposure to Bitcoin has risen considerably. However, these investors chose to do so via a closely related traditional financial product such as ETFs.

    BlackRock's confidence in Bitcoin's future

    Meanwhile, a detailed breakdown of the over $760 million inflow shows a progressive increase.

    Available data from Farside shows that BlackRock recorded positive inflows within the first three days of this week. The lowest inflow came on Monday, with $79.5 million. The asset manager hit $288.8 million on Tuesday and surged to $393.4 million on Wednesday to attain this new height.

    BlackRock has remained in continuous Bitcoin acquisition mode, even when other asset managers chose to liquidate. Earlier in the month, when the price of Bitcoin dropped, BlackRock did not sell its holdings.

    This reflects the asset manager’s confidence in the future potential of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Regarding its Bitcoin accumulation, the report indicates that BlackRock has holdings of over 362,100 BTC.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

