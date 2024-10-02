Advertisement
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Continues to Buy Dip

    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF registered inflow when majority saw outflows
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 15:13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The sudden drop in Bitcoin's price may have scared several Bitcoin ETF investors, but BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) held the floor. A Farside Investors report shows that only the asset manager purchased $40.8 million worth of BTC among all of its nine counterparts on Oct. 1.

    BTC price dips in traditional bullish month 

    Noteworthy, October is largely recognized as a traditionally bullish month, earning it the name “Uptober.” 

    This year is different from others, as the crypto industry was hit by liquidation as October began. In the last 24 hours, more than $500 million have been liquidated from several traders. Unfortunately, the flagship crypto asset is leading the liquidation, with about $141 million already removed.

    This activity has triggered a price plunge for the cryptocurrency, further threatening investors' confidence. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $61,091.47, with a 4.19% drop in the last 24 hours. 

    On Monday, BTC still traded at around $65,000. The drop in the coin's market value may have forced investors from other asset management firms to sell their holdings.

    While BlackRock registered inflows, WisdomTree's BTCW, CoinShare Valkyrie's BRR, Franklin Templeton's EZBC and Invesco's BTCO did not conduct any transactions. On the other hand, VanEck's HODL, Ark's ARKB, Bitwise’s BITB and Fidelity’s FBTC all sold $15.8 million, $84.3 million, $32.7 million and $144.7 million worth of BTC, respectively.

    BlackRock in constant BTC acquisition mode

    This outlook reflects BlackRock’s confidence in the future potential of the underlying cryptocurrency. A few days ago, Arkham Intelligence reported that the asset manager purchased more Bitcoin than any ETF issuer has sold in the past few weeks. So far, the hedge fund's total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to more than 362,193 BTC.

    Based on the coin's current price, the holding is equivalent to approximately $22 billion.

    #BlackRock
    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

