Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Tweet From NBA Legend Who 'Talks' to Satoshi

Basketball legend and former NBA player Scottie Pippen has commented on the current state of things on the cryptocurrency market, saying that he believes “Uptober” will play out after all.

This tweet comes after several Pippen’s X posts, where he claimed that the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto “talked to him” in his sleep about BTC's future price performance.

Bullish. Bitcoin. Uptober: Scottie Pippen

Pippen shared a chart that shows the Bitcoin price breaking out in October, which came soon after a BTC halving – in 2016 and 2021 (the halving was in 2020). As for this year, 2024’s October so far shows Bitcoin’s efforts to be breaking out despite certain bearish drivers.

Pippen stated that he is believes that history will repeat itself and remains bullish on Bitcoin. He added: “We’ve been here before. Don’t panic. We’re in Uptober. #Bitcoin.”

I’m BULLish about history repeating itself. We’ve been here before. Don’t panic. We’re in UPtober. #Bitcoin (Not financial advice) pic.twitter.com/NYe8MwchPq — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) October 2, 2024

Pippen has become known on the X platform as a person who publishes jesting posts about Satoshi Nakamoto “talking to him” in his dreams. When he issued such a tweet for the first time, Satoshi’s “message” to him was that Bitcoin would reach $84,650 in November.

"CZ is free. Bitcoin bull run starts Monday": Satoshi to Pippen

Over the weekend, the former NBA player, who is now into crypto, tweeted that Satoshi again came to him in a dream to say, "bull run starts Monday" because "CZ is free."

The cofounder and former CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance's Changpeng Zhao (widely known as CZ), was released after serving a four-month term in a federal prison on charges of violating U.S. securities law and permitting money laundering to be done via Binance in the USA.

As a result of the charges, Binance agreed to pay a huge fine of more than $4 billion and CZ stepped down as CEO. His position was passed to Richard Teng, who recently banned CZ from running Binance for life.

However, despite this factor that many within the crypto community considered bullish, Bitcoin has been pushed down by bears this week. From Sunday to now, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has collapsed by close to 8%, falling from $65,890 to the current low of $60,740. Earlier today, Bitcoin briefly recaptured $61,000 but then went down sharply again. The bearish sentiment has been caused by recent negative developments in the Middle East.