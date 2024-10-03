Advertisement
    Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Tweet From NBA Legend Who 'Talks' to Satoshi

    Yuri Molchan
    Scottie Pippen has published yet another bullish tweet about Bitcoin
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 13:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Basketball legend and former NBA player Scottie Pippen has commented on the current state of things on the cryptocurrency market, saying that he believes “Uptober” will play out after all.

    This tweet comes after several Pippen’s X posts, where he claimed that the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto “talked to him” in his sleep about BTC's future price performance.

    Bullish. Bitcoin. Uptober: Scottie Pippen

    Pippen shared a chart that shows the Bitcoin price breaking out in October, which came soon after a BTC halving – in 2016 and 2021 (the halving was in 2020). As for this year, 2024’s October so far shows Bitcoin’s efforts to be breaking out despite certain bearish drivers.

    Pippen stated that he is believes that history will repeat itself and remains bullish on Bitcoin. He added: “We’ve been here before. Don’t panic. We’re in Uptober. #Bitcoin.”

    Pippen has become known on the X platform as a person who publishes jesting posts about Satoshi Nakamoto “talking to him” in his dreams. When he issued such a tweet for the first time, Satoshi’s “message” to him was that Bitcoin would reach $84,650 in November.

    "CZ is free. Bitcoin bull run starts Monday": Satoshi to Pippen

    Over the weekend, the former NBA player, who is now into crypto, tweeted that Satoshi again came to him in a dream to say, "bull run starts Monday" because "CZ is free."

    The cofounder and former CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance's Changpeng Zhao (widely known as CZ), was released after serving a four-month term in a federal prison on charges of violating U.S. securities law and permitting money laundering to be done via Binance in the USA.

    As a result of the charges, Binance agreed to pay a huge fine of more than $4 billion and CZ stepped down as CEO. His position was passed to Richard Teng, who recently banned CZ from running Binance for life.

    However, despite this factor that many within the crypto community considered bullish, Bitcoin has been pushed down by bears this week. From Sunday to now, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has collapsed by close to 8%, falling from $65,890 to the current low of $60,740. Earlier today, Bitcoin briefly recaptured $61,000 but then went down sharply again. The bearish sentiment has been caused by recent negative developments in the Middle East.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

