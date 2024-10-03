Advertisement
    "I Still Bullieve": Samson Mow on Bitcoin Price As BTC Regains $61,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Samson Mow shared that he remains optimistic about Bitcoin price despite current events
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 8:42
    "I Still Bullieve": Samson Mow on Bitcoin Price As BTC Regains $61,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin proponent and CEO at JAN3, a company focused on BTC adoption in nation-states, has published a tweet about BTC and its prospects. In it, Mow sends a clear message that he remains bullish on the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency. This coincided with Bitcoin regaining the $61,000 price mark today.

    Mow’s short bullish tweet states: “I still Bullieve,” where the last word is a combination of “bull” and “believe,” and the GIF that comes with the post shows a bull from an old cartoon sharpening his horns using a grinding stone, which he is moving by pressing a pedal.

    Bitcoin falls back to $60,000 after recapturing $61,000

    This week so far, Bitcoin has lost approximately 8.7%, falling from $65,890 and finding a local bottom at the $60,170 price level due to worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. As these events are unraveling, investors are selling Bitcoin and stocks to buy more gold, which is traditionally considered a risk-off asset, while BTC is viewed by many investors as a risk-on one. Over the last month, gold's price has surged by more than 6%, making it a 45.34% surge year-to-date.

    Mow criticized those who are selling Bitcoin: “Buy paper gold that you can’t move anywhere” if hard times come.

    Over the past 24 hours, BTC has managed to pare some of its losses, staging an increase of 1.71%. At the time of this writing, it is changing hands at $60,184, after another plunge occurred just now.

    Mow explains why Adam Back is not Satoshi

    Samson Mow has refuted the long-running rumors of why Adam Back, with whom he used to work in Blockstream, did not create Bitcoin. His company JAN3’s account published an extract from a documentary called “Searching for Satoshi,” for which Mow was interviewed.

    The JAN3 CEO published an ironic tweet, commenting on the fact that in that film he was referred to simply as “former colleague of Adam Back.” Mow said that “the thinking and writing styles” of Back “are very different” from the Bitcoin white paper and the messages Satoshi published on the BitcoinTalk forum.

    As for the fact that Back disappeared from public view at approximately the same time as Satoshi did, Mow believes that this was simply a coincidence and nothing more.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

