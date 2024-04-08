Advertisement
AD

    692.4 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Major Exchange, But Destination Is Unknown

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    692.4 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, worth $19.26 million, vanish from Crypto Com's hot wallet, while SHIB token's price teases epic breakout
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 10:44
    692.4 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Major Exchange, But Destination Is Unknown
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In an unexpected event, Whale Alert's recent report has uncovered a staggering transfer of 692.4 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, valued at $19.26 million, from the hot wallet of Crypto Com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. The destination? An undisclosed address, shrouded in mystery.

    Advertisement

    Related
    SHIB to $0.000045? 58 Trillion Shiba Inu Separates SHIB Price From Next Big Milestone

    However, scrutinizing the on-chain data, it appears that the recipient of this colossal transfer is none other than BitGo, a prominent digital asset trust and security firm headquartered in California. The address, "0xe3B," suspected to belong to BitGo, now holds a substantial portfolio worth $52.96 million, including the newly transferred SHIB tokens. 

    Notably, SHIB tokens have now taken the top spot in this portfolio, surpassing even the native Crypto Com token, CRO, valued at $10.83 million. This hints at a significant interplatform transaction, dispelling notions of a solitary whale withdrawing tokens from the exchange.

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, this massive transfer occurred amid a period of growth for the Shiba Inu token, with its price chart exhibiting optimistic signs. The current trend resembles a double bottom formation, with the token's price consolidating around $0.0000264 after an unsuccessful attempt to breach the $0.00003 mark. Analysts speculate that a breakthrough could propel SHIB's price as high as $0.000046.

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric

    The timing of this transfer raises eyebrows, leaving the cryptocurrency community speculating about its potential implications on SHIB's price trajectory. Could this enigmatic movement signal a forthcoming surge in value, or does it hint at broader strategic maneuvers within the crypto space?

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image April 10 Crucial Date for Crypto and Bitcoin Markets: Here's Why
    2024/04/08 10:40
    April 10 Crucial Date for Crypto and Bitcoin Markets: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Trends of Marketing and Traffic Management in Web3: Interview With TrafficStars CEO Tim Ram
    2024/04/08 10:40
    Trends of Marketing and Traffic Management in Web3: Interview With TrafficStars CEO Tim Ram
    U.Today Editorial TeamU.Today Editorial Team
    related image SHIB Burns Surge Drastically With 91 Million Coins Scorched by Mysterious Whale
    2024/04/08 10:40
    SHIB Burns Surge Drastically With 91 Million Coins Scorched by Mysterious Whale
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain - Gate.io and AWS to Co-Host Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event
    Dubai Web3 Investment Conclave (DWIC) 2024 Announces Inaugural Edition, Driving Innovation and Sustainability in the Blockchain Ecosystem
    DigiFT Launches US Dollar Money Market Fund Token To Offer Stablecoin Holders An Actively Managed Investment Solution On-chain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    692.4 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Major Exchange, But Destination Is Unknown
    April 10 Crucial Date for Crypto and Bitcoin Markets: Here's Why
    Trends of Marketing and Traffic Management in Web3: Interview With TrafficStars CEO Tim Ram
    Show all