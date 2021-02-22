ENG
RU

58.7 Million XRP Moved by Ripple, Its ODL Partner and Biggest Exchange Binance

News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 12:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whale Alert crypto tracker has detected that, over the past 24 hours, Ripple and a few more major cryptocurrency companies have shifted almost 60 million XRP
58.7 Million XRP Moved by Ripple, Its ODL Partner and Biggest Exchange Binance
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Close to 60 million XRP have been transferred over the past 24 hours between Ripple, Bitso and Binance. Bybit and Huobi have also taken part in this chain of XRP transfers.

Binance has conducted the largest amount of transactions, but they were smaller than the others.

Ripple and Bitso help shift $34.3 million worth of XRP

Ripple fintech giant wired 10 million XRP to Mexico-based Bitso exchange, the largest trading platform in Latin America and Ripple's partner in its ODL cash transferring business via XRP.

In October 2019, Ripple invested an undisclosed amount of funds into Bitso, and senior vice president of product, Asheesh Birla, joined the board of directors at Bitso.

Since then, Bitso has been spreading its cash transferring business around Mexico and other Latin American countries.

XRP_6528_01
Image via Twitter

Related
Crypto-Friendly Wyoming Welcomes Ripple, Faces Backlash   

Binance moves 33.7 million XRP to Huobi

The world's largest trading platform, Binance, has transferred a total of 33.7 million XRP to the Huobi exchange in four transactions, each carrying 8.5 million coins on average.

In the comments, Twitter users assume that these may be whales purchasing XRP on Binance and moving it into cold storage vaults on Huobi.

Bybit has also transferred 15 million XRP to a Huobi wallet.

6528_7_09
Image via Twitter
#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Blockchain Veterans Qtum (QTUM) to Upgrade Regulatory Compliance with Blockpass Partnership
News
02/16/2021 - 16:00

Blockchain Veterans Qtum (QTUM) to Upgrade Regulatory Compliance with Blockpass Partnership
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ark's Cathie Wood Expects Bitcoin ETF Approval
News
02/17/2021 - 19:21

Ark's Cathie Wood Expects Bitcoin ETF Approval

Alex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk on Tesla's Bitcoin Bet: "Only a Fool Wouldn't Look Elsewhere"
News
02/19/2021 - 05:33

Elon Musk on Tesla's Bitcoin Bet: "Only a Fool Wouldn't Look Elsewhere"
Alex Dovbnya