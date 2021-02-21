Crypto-Friendly Wyoming Welcomes Ripple, Faces Backlash   

News
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 19:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Wyoming has recruited a major cryptocurrency company, but not everyone is happy about it
Crypto-Friendly Wyoming Welcomes Ripple, Faces Backlash   
Cover image via www.123rf.com

Ripple has apparently redomiciled to the state of Wyoming, according to its recent filing shared by Avanti Bank & Trust founder and CEO Caitlin Long. The San Francisco-based company was initially registered in Delaware.

Long, a prominent cryptocurrency advocate, has faced severe criticism from her followers shortly after tweeting out the announcement, with many viewing it as damaging to her reputation.

Ripple was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in late 2020 over unregistered XRP sales.

Related
Wyoming Senator Sees Bitcoin as "Great" Store of Value

“Wyoming maximalism”

Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm—who’s currently serving as State Policy Director for U.S. Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis—defended the embrace:  

This is and has always been about Wyoming. You may be a maximalist about Bitcoin while others are maximalist about Wyoming. Throwing shade because we successfully recruited a business that you don't like is weak sauce.

Senator Lummis is a staunch Bitcoin proponent who recently made headlines after adopting the “laser eyes” meme.

As reported by U.Today, Wyoming became the first state to recognize crypto as property back in February 2019.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Max Keiser Claims Peter Schiff Converted $100 Million in Bitcoin into Fiat 6 Years Ago
News
02/15/2021 - 14:31

Max Keiser Claims Peter Schiff Converted $100 Million in Bitcoin into Fiat 6 Years Ago
Yuri Molchan
article image Grayscale Introduces Three New Directors for Compliance, Operations and HR
News
02/16/2021 - 15:05

Grayscale Introduces Three New Directors for Compliance, Operations and HR
Vladislav Sopov
article image North Korean Hackers Charged with Stealing Over $1.3 Billion in Cryptocurrencies and Cash
News
02/17/2021 - 16:46

North Korean Hackers Charged with Stealing Over $1.3 Billion in Cryptocurrencies and Cash

Alex Dovbnya