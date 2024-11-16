    5.72 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours, Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 8%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Market seems to be paying attention to recent developments in Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 12:30
    5.72 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours, Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 8%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to IntoTheBlock data, over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded 5.72 trillion SHIB in large transaction volume, a metric that denotes whale activity.

    Despite this massive volume, it actually represents a 70.55% drop in whale activity compared to previous days. This suggests that while the overall volume of large transactions has declined, market dynamics have switched in favor of price increases.

    Interestingly, during this same period, the price of Shiba Inu increased by 8%. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000025, retaining 30% of its gains since the past week.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Hits $1 Historic Milestone
    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet — Big Partnership Coming?
    CFTC Approves Bitcoin ETF Options, BTC Price Soars Above $91,000

    This price increase amid reduced whale activity indicates strong underlying demand and positive sentiment among retail investors. The decrease in whale transactions could imply that smaller investors are stepping in, driving the price upward.

    Advertisement

    The market seems to be paying attention to the recent developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including new partnerships and technical updates.

    Related
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? SHIB Hits Critical Level Amid 70% Rise
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 15:37
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? SHIB Hits Critical Level Amid 70% Rise
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This week, Shiba Inu announced GetBlock as its official RPC provider, which is expected to improve Shibarium infrastructure for a faster, stronger experience for the Shiba Inu community.

    In other developments, the Shibarium Token Asset Repository is now live, allowing token owners on Ethereum Sepolia and Shibarium Puppynet to be able to add images and metadata to boost visibility.

    As Shiba Inu continues to gain attention in the crypto market, all eyes are on its next moves. It is unknown whether its price will continue to rise, as its price trajectory remains in question.

    Shiba Inu burn rate jumps 114%

    According to the Shibburn website, the burn rate of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged by 114% over the past 24 hours. This significant increase was driven by the removal of 14,750,296 SHIB from circulation.

    Related
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? SHIB Hits Critical Level Amid 70% Rise
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 15:37
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? SHIB Hits Critical Level Amid 70% Rise
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Burning tokens entails transferring them to a dead wallet address, thereby removing them from circulation. This procedure is frequently used to reduce a cryptocurrency's total supply, potentially enhancing its value by inducing scarcity.

    In the last seven days, 616,094,437 SHIB tokens have been burned, contributing to a 360.43% surge in the weekly burn rate.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 11:44
    Bitcoin Fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Activates Major Upgrade: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 11:29
    Michael Saylor and NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Send Bullish Bitcoin Message to Community
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    5.72 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours, Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 8%
    Bitcoin Fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Activates Major Upgrade: Details
    Michael Saylor and NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Send Bullish Bitcoin Message to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD