Advertisement
AD

    5.46 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses in Profit, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin has majority of its addresses in profit amid current price rally
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 15:45
    5.46 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses in Profit, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the past month, the rally on the broader market has triggered an unusual boost for Dogecoin (DOGE) investors. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the total number of addresses holding DOGE that are in profit has jumped over the past month. Despite being 77% below its all-time high (ATH) of $0.7376, this metric proves that holding DOGE is now worth the time.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin profitability: the catch

    Per the market data, approximately 5.46 million Dogecoin addresses are now in the money. This is more than 85% of the total addresses tracked by IntoTheBlock data. Addresses at the break-even point total 175,000, or 2.76%, while those in loss total 722,720, or 11.38%.

    Related
    Dogecoin Cofounder Reacts as Bitcoin Skyrockets to $73,000
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 13:28
    Dogecoin Cofounder Reacts as Bitcoin Skyrockets to $73,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    With the majority in the money, the prospects of a breakout remain relatively high. However, there is also negative pressure that might force DOGE holders to sell off their assets soon. With most already making money, any additional signs of uptrend might be met with a sell-off wall.

    This marks a major twist for the meme coin overall. Dogecoin whales must intensify their activities to cement a sustained growth trend in the coming weeks. 

    As of this writing, Dogecoin's price has decreased by 1.82% in 24 hours to $0.1660. Despite the coin's generally positive outlook, profitable address owners might be cautious to avoid trend changes. This is a major catch that can fuel unannounced reversals.

    DOGE and meme coin leadership

    The price of Dogecoin over the past week has showcased its leadership in the meme coin sector. Despite being the oldest, it has continued to command attention through its association with its biggest supporter, Elon Musk.

    Related
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero in This Cycle? There's Possibility
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 13:03
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero in This Cycle? There's Possibility
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The coin is up 17%, compared to 2.56% for Shiba Inu (SHIB), its closest rival based on market capitalization. As the biggest meme coin, Dogecoin has continued to lead the market trend with bulls currently defying all odds to sustain its attractive metrics.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2024 - 15:32
    XRP Price Prediction for October 31
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 15:30
    Dogecoin Nears Rare Golden Cross After One-Year Wait: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mawari Announces Node Sale to Bring Immersive Content to the World
    Nexo Unveils Strategic Rebrand as a Premier Digital Assets Wealth Platform
    Tony Vejseli, Figure Markets and GXD Labs Provide Clarification Following October 28 Meeting with Ionic Digital’s Board
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    5.46 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses in Profit, But There's a Catch
    XRP Price Prediction for October 31
    Dogecoin Nears Rare Golden Cross After One-Year Wait: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD