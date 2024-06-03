Advertisement
    This Bitcoin-Based Dog Coin Is Taking on DOGE and SHIB

    Alex Dovbnya
    A new canine cryptocurrency on the Bitcoin blockchain is pawing its way to the top
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 19:41
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) cryptocurrency has surged as much as 14% over the past 24 hours. 

    According to CoinMarketCap data, its valuation currently stands at $886 million. This comes less than two months after the meme coin was airdropped to the holders of the Runestone Bitcoin Ordinal in late April. 

    One of the hottest meme coins has also seen a 65% jump in trading volume over the past 24 hours. It is so far available only on such minor exchanges as Gate.io and Bitget. 

    As reported by U.Today, DOG's success has managed to revive interest in Runes Protocol, a new token standard that allows creating fungible tokens on the biggest blockchain. 

    Runes Protocol, which went live right after the halving event, initially managed to generate a lot of enthusiasm while pushing Bitcoin fees significantly higher. However, this hype started to wane quickly. Now, it is benefiting from the ongoing meme coin bonanza, with DOG leading the charge.

    Ordinals developer Leonidas recently suggested that Satoshi Nakamoto himself might be aware of the ongoing meme coin hype. 

    If DOG manages to join the ten-digit club, it will be among such well-established meme coins as Solana-based BONK, Floki, and Pepe.

    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap ($23.1 billion and $14.5 billion, respectively). That said, Leonidas recently suggested that DOG might be undervalued. "An $825M market cap for $DOG is an absolute joke. SHIB on Ethereum has a market cap of $15B. Bitcoin is 3x the size of Ethereum. Do the math," he said on the X social media network.

    #DOG Price Predictions #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

