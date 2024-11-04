    51,710 Bitcoin Whale Withdraws 2,000 BTC From Bybit – Community Abuzz

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Whales continue to accumulate Bitcoin, while price drops below $70,000
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 14:48
    51,710 Bitcoin Whale Withdraws 2,000 BTC From Bybit – Community Abuzz
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent on-chain data tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a massive amount of Bitcoin withdrawn from Bybit. This whale currently holds a mammoth $3,569,790,542 worth of BTC. This massive transaction has stirred the crypto community.

    This withdrawal took place while Bitcoin continues to trade below the $70,000 price level. Despite Bitcoin’s recent price slump, data reveals that whales continue to stock up on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

    Whales go on huge BTC buying spree

    The aforementioned data source shared the details of a mysterious anonymous whale shoveling a staggering 2,000 BTC withdrawal from Bybit to his wallet. This amount of the flagship crypto is worth $137,247,624.

    HOT Stories
    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?

    Blockchain data shows that this whale now holds a smashing 51,710 BTC in total, which is the equivalent of more than $3.5 billion.

    Advertisement

    The majority of the comments were bullish and encouraging: “Lessgoo,” “Keep scooping up $BTC on this dip let's get it” and “This dude with a huge wallet won`t sell the next days. Seems to be a good sign.”

    Someone even asked, “What tf is cooking.”

    According to another on-chain data source on the X social media platform, Lookonchain, since Nov. 1, five large whales purchased 2,780 BTC (worth almost $200 million in fiat) cumulatively.

    Per @Lookonchain’s tweet, 880 BTC was withdrawn from Binance – this is where all five purchases were made. This whale currently holds 1,381 Bitcoins worth $95.12 million. The second whale bought 615 Bitcoins, moving them to his private wallet. A total of 595 BTC was withdrawn from Binance by the third wallet on this list – that is, $41.38 million.

    The fourth and the fifth whales bought 550 BTC (worth $38.68 million), and 140 BTC (valued at $9.48 million). One of those purchases was made while Bitcoin changed hands at $70,328. The rest of the BTC chunks were bought below it.

    Related
    Binance's Former CEO CZ Weighs in on Justin Sun's Complain About Coinbase's Huge Listing Fee
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 11:56
    Binance's Former CEO CZ Weighs in on Justin Sun's Complain About Coinbase's Huge Listing Fee
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin price plunges

    Between Friday and Sunday, the leading digital currency witnessed a loss of almost 5%, plunging from above the $71,200 zone to the $68,000 level. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has managed to partially pare its losses and recover by 1.99%. It is changing hands at $69,060 as of this writing.

    Experts believe that the strong volatility now is being caused by the deep level of uncertainty due to the upcoming U.S. elections.

    #Bitcoin #Binance #Bybit #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 14:33
    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 13:58
    BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter Bitcoin Market
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    51,710 Bitcoin Whale Withdraws 2,000 BTC From Bybit – Community Abuzz
    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter Bitcoin Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD