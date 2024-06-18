Advertisement
AD

    5.1 Billion XRP Traded in 24 Hours Despite Market Slump

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP volume soars 202% in unusual decoupling push
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 8:58
    5.1 Billion XRP Traded in 24 Hours Despite Market Slump
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is showing strength on the market at a time when the majority of digital currencies are battling sell-offs. The price of XRP is showing unusual growth in an epic decoupling from the mildly bearish performance of Bitcoin (BTC). While Bitcoin is down 0.88% to $65,638, XRP has rallied 2.39% in 24 hours to $0.4997.

    Advertisement
    XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    XRP volume boost

    There is an unusually bullish push within the XRP ecosystem. While the source of this positive sentiment remains unknown, it has triggered a massive buying spree among traders.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 08:06
    'Buy the Dip': Crucial Crypto Market Metric Shows Unexpected Bullishness
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the XRP trading volume has jumped by 202% in the past 24 hours to $2,569,261,126. This heightened trading sentiment shows that a total of 5,141,607,216.33 XRP has been traded in 24 hours.

    XRP is known as the digital currency with a relatively conservative growth pace. Recording a triple digital boost in volume might imply renewed interest is making its way into the community. As it stands, the only major update from Ripple Labs is in line with its forthcoming stablecoin launch.

    While this poses a milder threat to XRP’s status as a cross-border payment token, analysts believe the coin has a lot to gain from this product.

    XRP and proper positioning

    Though it remains unknown whether XRP can sustain its ongoing bullish push, the coin is positioning for a massive rally ahead. With the Ripple versus SEC lawsuit nearing its end, analysts believe the major growth inhibitor associated with XRP is set to come to an end soon.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 05:54
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The evolution of XRP Ledger (XRPL) is also a major factor to watch out for. With more avenues to put XRP to good use by holders, the demand side can be satisfied, driving more volume and a potentially more bullish price surge in the long term.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Jun 18, 2024 - 08:52
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 'Buy the Dip': Crucial Crypto Market Metric Shows Unexpected Bullishness
    Jun 18, 2024 - 08:52
    'Buy the Dip': Crucial Crypto Market Metric Shows Unexpected Bullishness
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collapses 10% as Meme Coins Plunge
    Jun 18, 2024 - 08:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collapses 10% as Meme Coins Plunge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlocksScan Unveils XDC Explorer Version 2 with Powerful New Features
    Earn More Than in a Bank With Special Programs From TFS Token
    Exciting Changes to the European Gaming Congress 2024: More Value for Operators & Affiliates
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    5.1 Billion XRP Traded in 24 Hours Despite Market Slump
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    'Buy the Dip': Crucial Crypto Market Metric Shows Unexpected Bullishness
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD