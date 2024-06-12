Advertisement
AD

    Ripple One Step Closer to Stablecoin Launch With Ticker Reveal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple vice president shares latest update on stablecoin
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 13:55
    Ripple One Step Closer to Stablecoin Launch With Ticker Reveal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc has made an emphatic leap in its bid to launch a stablecoin, as announced earlier. As revealed by Emi Yoshikawa, Vice President of Ripple for Strategic Initiatives, the proposed stablecoin will bear the ticker symbol "RLUSD."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Fri, 06/07/2024 - 13:50
    Ripple Fully Ready to Launch Stablecoin: Middle East and Africa Managing Director
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This ticker was unveiled at the ongoing XRPLApex summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Ripple broke Crypto X when it announced in April that it plans to launch a stablecoin that will be backed by the U.S. dollar. The move to launch the stablecoin comes naturally for Ripple Labs, considering it operates a payments business that can benefit from the stablecoin launch.

    The crypto stablecoin market is one that is also very robust, with the USD stablecoin boasting a total circulating supply worth $16.5 billion, with Tether taking the lion's share. USDT dominates the stablecoin market, with more than $112.4 billion market capitalization. This is Ripple’s major target as it looks to stem the dominance of Tether on the broader stablecoin market.

    Ripple Labs has not revealed many details about its stablecoin at the moment, except that it will be issuing it on XRP Ledger, its own layer-1 blockchain network. The exact launch date is not revealed yet, as it plans to secure all the necessary licenses before it can finally launch the stablecoin.

    Related
    Wed, 05/08/2024 - 19:54
    SEC's Targeting of Ripple's Stablecoin Explained by Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple is trying to do things by the book at this time since it ran into a major roadblock with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over sales of XRP. It plans to avoid similar experiences with the regulator, who is already eyeing the stablecoin. While the case has made significant headway, the SEC has a record of filing a Wells Notice against stablecoin issuers, as it did in the case of Paxos over BUSD issuance.

    With Ripple’s history, it is likely to pursue a flawless launch just as PayPal did when it launched its stablecoin PYUSD.

    #ripple
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 13:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Jun 12, 2024 - 13:50
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $69K. Here’s Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 13:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $69K. Here’s Why
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit 2024 Sparked GameTech Revolution and Unity Across the Baltics and Nordics
    iFX EXPO International 2024 is Almost Here
    Doggy AI Presale Reaches Over $101,000 Shortly After Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Ripple One Step Closer to Stablecoin Launch With Ticker Reveal
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD