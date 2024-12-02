Advertisement
    $500 Million Liquidation Chaos Crowns XRP, HBAR and IOTA as Top Winners

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP, HBAR and IOTA become most profitable coins amid $500 million liquidation tsunami
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 12:12
    $500 Million Liquidation Chaos Crowns XRP, HBAR and IOTA as Top Winners
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Monday started with blood on the cryptocurrency market. According to data from CoinGlass, more than $500 million in long and short positions in crypto asset futures were liquidated over the past 24 hours. Interestingly, however, even in this tsunami of liquidations, there were some cryptocurrencies that showed not only stable but even discouraging price behavior. Over the past 24 hours, there were three such crypto assets - XRP, HBAR and IOTA. 

    According to Dropstab's table of top performers, these cryptocurrencies increased their price by an average of 22% during this period. Interestingly, all of these digital currencies belong to projects that are more focused on working with businesses and crypto solutions for institutional investors. 

    It is likely that the revaluation of such assets was primarily set by XRP, which has seen a staggering growth of hundreds of percent over the past month, adding over $100 billion in capitalization and eventually becoming the third largest cryptocurrency right now. 

    Article image
    Source: Dropstab

    Now, XRP can be called the headliner of this sector of enterprise-oriented cryptocurrencies, and all such assets are in a trend that positively affects their prices, even in times of increased market turbulence. 

    Market chooses to be "serious"

    As for liquidations, judging by the CoinGlass heat map, we can see that investors and traders in meme cryptocurrencies are the most affected. This also confirms that "serious" projects like Hedera and XRP are now in the trend. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are at the top, which is not surprising given the phenomenon of these two major cryptocurrencies as market markers or indices.

    Overall, however, bullish traders are most affected by this half-billion dollar wave of liquidation, with 63.3% of forced positions being long.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Hedera News #Hedera #IOTA #IOTA News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

