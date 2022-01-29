9 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales as Price Goes Up

Yuri Molchan
According to the data from etherscan, whales have purchased more than 9 billion Shiba Inu, while the coin’s price is rising gradually
9 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales as Price Goes Up
Etherscan shows that in the past few hours, three crypto wallets have seen an inflow of SHIB totalling more than 9 billion tokens, which could signify a massive purchase.

SHIB2billion
Over the past two weeks, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has been declining heavily, dropping from the $0.00003227 level on January 14.

SHIB2billion_000e3e3x
Today, on January 29, the meme crypto shows a slight increase of almost 5 percent, trading at $0.00002148 at the time of writing.

Whales have been purchasing more of SHIB recently. Earlier this week, U.Today reported that two of the top 1,000 Ethereum whales had bought a massive 106 billion Shiba Inu.

Overall, according to the data shared by WhaleStats recently, ETH whales now hold a staggering $1.5 billion worth of SHIB.

