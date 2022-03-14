50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Top SHIB Whale, He Now Owns 4 Trillion Tokens: Etherscan

This Shiba Inu whale has purchased a massive amount of SHIB, extending his bet on this meme token to over 4.4 trillion SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats crypto tracker has reported that slightly over two hours ago, a large Ethereum whale purchased 49.65 billion Shiba Inu.

Additional data from Etherscan shows that this ETH token investor bought a similar amount of SHIB more than two weeks ago. At the time of writing, this investor holds 4.4 trillion SHIB.

Whale increases his Shiba Inu stash to 4.4 trillion

WhaleStats has detected a transfer of 49,651,432,412 SHIB, which was likely a purchase. The transaction went to the 0x2ee555c9006a9dc4674f01e0d4dfc58e013708f0 address.

Etherscan shows that this user has frequently been acquiring Shiba Inu over the past few months.

Almost two and a half hours ago, he bought a total of 49,651,432,412 SHIB, worth $1,094,317.

A transaction that occurred 17 days ago shows that he purchased a slightly larger amount of these meme crypto tokens: 55,802,919.

As per data from Etherscan, this investor has been buying lumps of roughly 50 billion and 79 billion SHIB. However, 33 and 35 days ago, he also moved 200 billion and 100 billion Shiba Inu in single transactions from his wallet.

At press time, the total balance of his wallet comprises 4,402,291,309,637 SHIB. This is equal to $97,070,523.

Image via etherscan

On March 6, U.Today covered that an anonymous Ethereum whale gobbled up roughly 42 billion SHIB worth around $1 million.

SHIB now accepted by major U.S. theater chain

Four days ago, the head of the AMC chain of movie theaters, Adam Aron, took to Twitter to announce that after many months of anticipation from users, his chain has finally started accepting meme tokens Dogecoin and Shiba Inu via BitPay crypto payment service.

It helps merchants, allowing them to expand their online payment options to crypto and converting digital currencies to fiat for them.

Initially, the movie theater chain planned to add these meme tokens to their list of payment options on March 19, but then the expansion to meme cryptos took place a week earlier than intended.

The community took this as a major new milestone in the adoption of Shiba Inu. Prior to that, an Italy-based burger outlet chain, Welly's, partnered with the SHIB dev team. The Welly's team made a full rebrand and made the Shiba Inu dog their new mascot.

Zero impact on the SHIB price

Neither of these significant partnerships had any significant impact on the token's price, though. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002198, showing a decline of 2.11% over the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.