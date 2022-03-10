Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by AMC Theaters

AMC Theatres, the biggest cinema chain in the world, has finally started accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu after teasing the communities behind the two leading meme coins for months.



The announcement was made by CEO Adam Aron on Twitter earlier this Thursday.

Image by twitter.com

Aron gave a “special” shout-out to cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay, which made it possible to accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.



As reported by U.Today, AMC was originally supposed to add support for the two canine coins on its website and mobile app on March 19, but the addition happened more than a week earlier.



The movie theater chain ran Twitter polls to find out whether it should move forward with the integration of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. After hearing a resounding yes from the communities, Aron said that his company had started working on enabling payments in those two cryptocurrencies.

AMC allowed its customers to pay for tickets and concessions with Bitcoin, Ethereum several other cryptocurrencies in November.