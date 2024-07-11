Advertisement
AD

    $46 Million in Ethereum (ETH) on Move, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum whales have been making major moves with ETH
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 13:19
    $46 Million in Ethereum (ETH) on Move, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An Ethereum (ETH) whale moved a major amount of ETH earlier today. Per the latest data from Whale Alert, the whale moved 14,815 coins to crypto trading platform OKX. The transfer is estimated to be worth around $46.6 million based on the current price level.

    Advertisement

    The whale appears to be reducing its ETH holdings, and this transfer is suspected to be a sell-off. It comes at a crucial time as the Ethereum price is looking to initiate a recovery after the recent market dump. Consequently, the community is worried about whether this sell-off can halt the price's recovery.

    It is true that major transfers from crypto whales can impact the market. If it is a sell-off, it can inject bearish sentiment into the market. In ETH’s case, the whale is expected to reduce its holdings. This move can put bears in control again and halt the upward trend. However, the impact of such sell-offs is not expected to be there for the long term.

    HOT Stories
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 868% in Bullish Whale Activity
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Bitcoin (BTC) 400% Surge Ahead? History Says Yes

    Ethereum price dynamics

    Amid this latest transfer, the price of Ethereum is eyeing a potential recovery. Per CoinMarketCap, the ETH price is currently trading at $3,149. This comes after a notable jump of 1.55% in the last 24 hours. While the price is still down 10.7% over the past month, today’s increase indicates the start of a potential recovery.

    Another positive indicator for ETH is that it is currently trading above its 200-day EMA and SMA. This is a major bullish sign as it shows that the leading altcoin has remained bullish over the long term. It means that the Ethereum price is not in a bearish phase, and it has the potential to recover its recent losses.

    Despite today’s sell-off by the whale, Ethereum does not appear to be facing major selling pressure. Moreover, other major players have been buying the recent price dips. For instance, Justin Sun acquired a major amount of ETH earlier today. Overall, the broader outlook for the coin remains optimistic.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image 6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges
    Jul 11, 2024 - 13:13
    6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Free From Massive Sell-off From Top Whale
    Jul 11, 2024 - 13:13
    Ethereum (ETH) Free From Massive Sell-off From Top Whale
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike
    Jul 11, 2024 - 13:13
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zero Hash Integrates Sui Blockchain Accessibility
    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    iGaming Platform BC.GAME Signs $40 Million Deal to Become Principal Partner of Leicester City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $46 Million in Ethereum (ETH) on Move, What's Happening?
    6.57 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Withdrawals Stun Crypto Exchanges
    Ethereum (ETH) Free From Massive Sell-off From Top Whale
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD