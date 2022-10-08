451 Million SHIB Goes to Winner of Recent Shiba Eternity Contest

Shiba Eternity team plan to give away the prize to the winner of the recent contest launched in September
Shiba Eternity Twitter account has published an update on the contest it launched in September. The idea was to get participants to create a trailer for the SHIB game that would last 30 seconds.

The trailers that take part in the contest, according to the terms, should include traits, disciplines, cards, battles and show excitement from playing Shiba Eternity. Besides, “TM” should be added or wording Shiba Eternity TM instead.

The prize for the best trailer is $5,000 in Shiba Inu equivalent, which totals 451,263,537 meme coins at the current exchange rate. The Shiba Eternity team stated that they would reach winners individually via Discord.

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, on Oct. 6, the global “download day” for the Shiba Eternity game took place both for iOS and Android.

The long-awaited game got so many downloads that it surged into the top 20 app list on the App Store.

