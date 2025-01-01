44,623,604,014 SHIB Gone in 2024, Yearly Report Reveals

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular Shibburn tracking service that monitors daily and weekly SHIB burn transactions and then shares the details on its website and on the X social media platform has revealed that over the past year, a staggering amount of SHIB meme coins have been transferred to “inferno” wallets. More than two tens of billions of them was destroyed in virtual flames.

44.6 billion SHIB gone in 2024

Shibburn revealed that in 2024 cumulative efforts of the SHIB community and the Shiba Inu developer team have made possible the destruction of 44,623,604,014 SHIB in total. That is the equivalent of a little less than $1 million — $928,170.

Still, judging by the comments, the SHIB community was not impressed by that. Such comments appeared in the thread: “Next year should be at least double? 89,247,208,028. Maybe triple? 133,870,812,042. Now that would be fire!” “If you burn 1 T for year it takes 550 years..…” “Not even close to a drop in a bucket.”

That year, the SHIB team implemented several important upgrades, including first the testing and then the launch of an automated SHIB burn mechanism that operates via the Layer-2 network Shibarium thanks to transaction fees, which are converted from BONE to SHIB and then burned automatically. The SHIB team admitted that every month they remove roughly 300,000 SHIB meme coins from the circulating supply.

Several billion SHIB were burned by founders of other meme coins who pledged to help accelerate SHIB burns in 2024. As for the past month, according to the aforementioned data source, an impressive 2,679,767,542 SHIB were transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets. It took 143 transactions to achieve that milestone in December.

Shytoshi Kusama promises "epic" 2025

Earlier this week, the mysterious leader of the SHIB team known as Shytoshi Kusama announced the launch of his podcast, which will consist of 44 episodes. In them, Kusama said he would be “talking from the heart and explaining something very important,” also talking about all the tech SHIB has built so far and revealing the functionality of the upcoming TREAT token.

He tweeted that 2025 will be epic, also due to the launch of the podcast. “It’s time to stop being Shy,” Shytoshi Kusama said about the upcoming podcast launch. Those Kusama’s tweets came after the much-expected released SHIB Metaverse.