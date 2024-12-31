Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu burn rate up again amid quest for price recovery
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 15:30
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has triggered its deflationary mechanism in the past 24 hours. SHIB recorded mild incineration in a notable move just before 2024 exited the stage. The project saw over 1.7 million SHIB tokens taken out of circulation.

    Advertisement

    Burn mechanism’s impact on SHIB price stability

    Data from Shibburn, an online platform that tracks burn activity on the Shiba Inu network, reveal that the burn rate soared by 243.34% in the last 24 hours. Specifically, 1,717,872 SHIB tokens were sent to dead wallets.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Chart. Source: SHIBBURN

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Trigger 99.28% Crash in Major On-Chain Metric
    Mon, 12/30/2024 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Trigger 99.28% Crash in Major On-Chain Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu, renowned for its daily burn activity, uses this mechanism to control the circulating supply of its tokens. This deflationary measure helps keep prices stable and slow the decline in price value. Hence, the 243.34% spike in the burn rate is significant, as it helps to achieve these goals.

    Surprisingly, on average, SHIB is still down by 2.76% and trading for $0.00002109, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, market volume has soared by a significant 31.11% to $538.36 million as market participants engage in the last trading frenzy on the last day of the year.

    However, a closer analysis of SHIB’s price movement shows the meme coin was in freefall and had plunged to a low of $0.00002054. It is likely that the burn mechanism helped stabilize it and supported its rebound to current levels.

    Can SHIB rediscover new price in 2025?

    In the past 30 days, SHIB has struggled with volatility to reclaim its $0.00003016 price. Despite the bullish cycle, Shiba Inu’s performance in December fell below investors’ anticipation in the broader cryptocurrency space.  

    Related
    40 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Ready: What Comes Next?
    Sun, 12/29/2024 - 11:15
    40 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Ready: What Comes Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Analysts suggest that for SHIB to retest higher prices in 2025, the community has to engage more and developers roll out new projects to boost participation.

    As reported by U.Today, Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious Shiba Inu lead, has pledged an exciting 2025, with bullish plans for the ecosystem. According to Kusama, 2025 will be epic.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:20
    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:04
    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details
    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD