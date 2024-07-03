Advertisement
    PEPE, Dogwifhat See Major Losses as Crypto Market Dives: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    PEPE, Dogwifhat have recorded losses exceeding 10%
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 14:24
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market has been under significant pressure, with a widespread sell-off causing notable losses across various digital assets. Among the affected, PEPE and Dogwifhat have recorded losses exceeding 10%, reflecting the broader market's bearish sentiment.

    PEPE, a frog-themed meme coin, saw its price slump by 11% in the last 24 hours, falling to $0.0000102 at press time. Following this downturn, PEPE is down 18% in the last seven days.

    Dogwifhat (WIF), another meme coin that operates within the Solana ecosystem, experienced a steep decline, tumbling 12.73% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, WIF was trading at $1.95 and remains down 3.61% over the past seven days.

    The cryptocurrency market has been under pressure from several factors, leading to a wave of sell-offs. Macroeconomic conditions and waning investor sentiment are among the key contributors to the current bearish trend.

    Likewise, recent movements by whales, or large holders, might have exacerbated the sell-off for Dogwifhat and PEPE, contributing to the sharp declines.

    Dormant PEPE whale revives amid sell-off

    In a surprising turn of events amid the ongoing cryptocurrency market sell-off, a long-dormant PEPE whale has come back to life.

    According to SpotOnChain, a PEPE holder, dimethyltryptamine.eth, which had been inactive with its PEPE holdings for over 10 months, recently executed a significant sell-off. The whale sold 10 billion PEPE tokens, valued at $112,000, for 32.73 ETH a few hours ago.

    This address was an early adopter of PEPE, buying into the token long before it gained its current popularity. The initial investment of $45,000 transformed into a staggering $26.7 million, marking an impressive 58,600% return on investment. This large Pepe holder now holds 1.99 trillion PEPE worth $21.9 million.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

