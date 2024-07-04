Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Charles Hoskinson issues important reminder about true purpose of digital assets
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 8:21
    Cover image via x.com
    Charles Hoskinson decided to remind everyone that cryptocurrencies were not made for institutions but to replace them. The line has been delivered amid the massive surge of institutional adoption on the cryptocurrency market. 

    His claim emphasizes the core idea that led to the development of cryptocurrencies: the provision of a decentralized substitute for established financial institutions. The original intention to displace established institutions, institutional interest in and adoption of cryptocurrencies has grown significantly in recent years. 

    ADAUSDT Chart
    Cardano/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The cryptocurrency space has seen an increase in the participation of large entities and corporations, which presents both opportunities and obstacles. Institutional participation has given the cryptocurrency market much-needed stability, legitimacy and liquidity. 

    Better regulatory frameworks, a stronger market infrastructure and a rise in public confidence in digital assets are all frequently the results of institutional investments. The initial intent of cryptocurrencies has, however, also changed as a result of this institutional involvement.

    Related
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The existence of centralized entities engaged in the market can occasionally cast a shadow over the decentralization ethos. This change may raise questions about how truly decentralized the market is and how much power institutions may have over it. In general the market has embraced institutional adoption, which frequently results in price increases and heightened confidence.

    When institutional investments were announced, for instance, the price of Bitcoin increased significantly. Dependence on institutional participation, however, can also result in higher market volatility.

    Currently, Cardano is trading at about $0.39. Bearish sentiment is prevalent on the market right now, and ADA is having difficulty gaining traction. Important resistance levels are the 200 EMA at $0.47, the 100 EMA at $0.46 and the 50 EMA at $0.43.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

