    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 90 Million Address Milestone: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin has surpassed 90 million mark on all DOGE addresses ever created at one point
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 16:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 90 Million Address Milestone: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin (DOGE) has surpassed the 90 million mark in total addresses, which refers to all addresses ever created at any point that have held Dogecoin and those that still do. Dogecoin's total addresses have risen to a current 90.34 million.

    Total addresses differ from Total addresses with Balance (Holders) which, according to IntoTheBlock, refers to all addresses that hold Dogecoin.

    IntoTheBlock
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Total Addresses, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    There may be circumstances where one person has several addresses (for example, leaving cryptocurrency in multiple addresses for security reasons) or scenarios where one address holds the funds of various users (centralized exchanges), which is reflected in the number of total addresses with a balance.

    For Dogecoin, the total number of addresses with a balance is currently 6.5 million. A total of 83.84 million represent total zero balance, which are addresses that used to hold Dogecoin but no longer do so.

    Against this backdrop, it is worth noting that the total number of addresses with a balance has been steadily growing since the start of 2024.

    In the long run, the total number of addresses having a balance reflects interest in holding and investing in a specific crypto asset. An increasing number of addresses with a balance is beneficial because it indicates a more robust and expanding user base.

    Dogecoin price action

    Dogecoin was up 0.52% in the last 24 hours to $0.124, and it is up 1.11% in the last seven days.

    Dogecoin broke and closed below the daily SMA 200 at $0.128 on June 18, and it has since been consolidating or trading in a range below this critical milestone.

    The bulls will need to push the price above the daily SMA 200 at $0.128 to mark the start of a strong comeback. Dogecoin might then advance to the daily SMA 50 at $0.15, potentially allowing it to depart the broader range in which it previously traded. Failure to do so may indicate that the range-bound action between $0.12 and $0.18 will last for a little longer.

    If declines persist and the DOGE price falls significantly and breaks below $0.12, it may indicate that bears are in command. That might spark a downward move toward $0.10, where the bulls will once again attempt to halt the slide.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

