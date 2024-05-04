Advertisement
    400 Million XRP Unlocked From Escrow, XRP Reacts Unexpectedly

    Godfrey Benjamin
    400 million XRP released from escrow amid market reboot trend
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 15:11
    A whale transaction involving 400 million XRP, worth approximately $213.9 million, was unlocked from an escrow wallet.

    According to Whale Alert, the 400 million processed on the Ripple blockchain is between two unknown wallets. The transaction is creating a buzz in some quarters of the XRP community. Some consider this a dump while others see it as a signal of incoming inflation.

    While the 400 million XRP unlock did not cause significant market turmoil, industry watchers advise investors to keep monitoring Ripple's escrow activity and its potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency market.

    The ongoing legal battles Ripple faces with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to trail the exchange. Ripple recently filed a crucial reply to the SEC's remedies briefing in April where the regulatory authority sought disgorgement of profits derived from XRP sales and civil penalties.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

