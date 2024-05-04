400 Million XRP Unlocked From Escrow, XRP Reacts Unexpectedly

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A whale transaction involving 400 million XRP, worth approximately $213.9 million, was unlocked from an escrow wallet.

According to Whale Alert, the 400 million processed on the Ripple blockchain is between two unknown wallets. The transaction is creating a buzz in some quarters of the XRP community. Some consider this a dump while others see it as a signal of incoming inflation.

While the 400 million XRP unlock did not cause significant market turmoil, industry watchers advise investors to keep monitoring Ripple's escrow activity and its potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency market.

The ongoing legal battles Ripple faces with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to trail the exchange. Ripple recently filed a crucial reply to the SEC's remedies briefing in April where the regulatory authority sought disgorgement of profits derived from XRP sales and civil penalties.