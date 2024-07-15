BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have returned to the game at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 4.82% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has continued to grow after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes near the resistance of $63,302, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $66,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,864 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than BTC, going up by 5.12%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day and the bar closes around current prices, one can expect a test of the resistance level of $3,521 by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,358 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least today, rising by 0.88%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is far from key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.52-$0.55 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.5303 at press time.