Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coin can rise most this week?
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 8:48
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls have returned to the game at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 4.82% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has continued to grow after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes near the resistance of $63,302, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $66,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,864 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than BTC, going up by 5.12%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day and the bar closes around current prices, one can expect a test of the resistance level of $3,521 by the end of the week.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,358 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained the least today, rising by 0.88%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is far from key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.52-$0.55 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    XRP is trading at $0.5303 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Erase Zero If $0.00002 Arrives: But There's Silver Lining
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Erase Zero If $0.00002 Arrives: But There's Silver Lining
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:42
    Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:42
    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Safuu 2.0 - Launches Crypto’s Highest Paying DeFi Yield of 102,800% APY
    HashKey Global Launches 4th Launchpool：UXLINK (UXLINK) Lock USDT & UXLINK to Earn From 1,400,000 UXLINK Prize Pool
    GoldenDolphin Presale Surpasses $200,000 in Record Time
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Erase Zero If $0.00002 Arrives: But There's Silver Lining
    Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD