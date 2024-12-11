3Commas Kicks off on Coinbase Advanced Perpetual Futures

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

3Commas, an automated trading platform, finalizes its integration with Coinbase Advanced. Thanks to this development, perpetual futures traders can leverage advanced data-driven strategies and adjust them to keep up with latest market updates.

3Commas completes integration with Coinbase Advanced: Details

3Commas, a market-leading trading automation solution built for sophisticated traders and asset managers, introduces the first automated solution for perpetual futures on Coinbase Advanced, a tier-1 centralized crypto exchange.

Image by 3Commas

The integration featuring Coinbase’s perpetual futures, allows 3Commas to enhance traders’ experience with comprehensive bot automation. Starting mid-December 2024, users are able to trade both spot and perpetual futures with advanced automated strategies.

Thanks to this development, 3Commas users can seamlessly deploy and run sophisticated trading strategies directly on Coinbase, combining high-liquidity access with the strategic advantages of 3Commas’ market-leading DCA, Grid and Signal Bots.

Advertisement

Yuriy Sorokin, CEO of 3Commas, highlights that the integration unlocks a wide range of opportunities for all Coinbase Advanced traders of spot and futures instruments:

This integration with Coinbase through their Advanced Trade API is another highlight of our collaboration with Coinbase. We're especially proud of the addition of perpetual futures, with 3Commas being one of the first and only automated solutions integrating this. With the new perpetual futures functionality, our users have the flexibility to create sophisticated, data-driven strategies that adapt to market shifts, whether they’re trading spot or perpetual futures. This expands the possibilities for traders to incorporate more comprehensive trading plans that can take advantage of a wider variety of opportunities while managing their risk with greater precision.

The integration with Coinbase is set to reaffirm 3Commas’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge trading tools that empower users to optimize strategies and operate confidently in various market phases.

Advanced risk management and enhanced bots for Coinbase traders

For all Coinbase Advanced accounts, the full range of 3Commas bots is available now. Namely, customers can automate their strategies by employing Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) bots and classic Grid Bots, as well as customizable Signal Bots for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins futures pairs.

Signal Bots on Coinbase Advanced might be activated with multiple take-profit, stop-loss and breakeven settings, allowing traders to stay in the market longer and exit with precision. This, in turn, helps traders not to miss opportunities on highly volatile markets.

Newcomers and professional traders can explore the potential of perpetual futures, testing predictive skills and creating opportunities for returns with 3Commas solutions live on Coinbase Advanced platform.

3Commas, trading bot segment veterans, provides software for orchestrating complex trading workflows with industry-leading bots, customization and secure, centralized control. 3Commas offers a flexible, data-driven solution for trading on tier-1 centralized crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Binance and more, for millions of traders across the globe.

*Perpetual futures trading through Coinbase Advanced is only available to non-US customers in select jurisdictions. Crypto derivatives are not available to retail clients in the United Kingdom. In order to create a Coinbase Advanced trading account, customers will need to pass through our standard assessment checks to determine their eligibility for this product. The information provided is for educational purposes only. All trading and investment strategies involve risk, including risk of loss, and thus may not be suitable for everyone.*