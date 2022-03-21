3.7 Trillion SHIB Lands in Whale's Wallet After Massive Purchase: Details

News
Mon, 03/21/2022 - 10:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
This Shiba Inu whale has bought almost four trillion tokens worth $89.1 million, while SHIB sits in second place among top 10 assets purchased by ETH whales
3.7 Trillion SHIB Lands in Whale's Wallet After Massive Purchase: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As per data provided by on-chain analytics provider WhaleStats, an astounding amount of Shiba Inu worth $89.1 million has been bought in a single transaction by a major Ethereum whale.

In the meantime, SHIB remains the second biggest cryptocurrency holding on the top 10 list for large Ethereum investors at the moment.

3.7 trillion SHIB lands in this whale's wallet

A whale ranked 216th on the WhaleStats scale has acquired a whopping 3,713,675,424,944 Shiba Inu. At the time of the purchase, this amount of crypto was worth $89,128,210.

Detailed data from this wallet's page shows that this investor is holding the second biggest canine token by market cap, SHIB, as the biggest coin by USD value. Overall, by now the whale's wallet contains $88,469,296. That comprises 31.29% of their portfolio, which has an overall worth of $113,922,737 in ERC-20 tokens.

Related
Shiba Inu Price Spikes 7%, Outperforming Other Top Coins

SHIB is the second biggest holding of ETH whales

WhaleStats provides data on the crypto holdings of the 100 largest investors on the Ethereum blockchain, called whales.

At the time of writing, these investors hold a total of 53,906,847,868,416. That is the equivalent of $1,284,199,751.

SHIB comes second on the list of the top 10 biggest crypto holdings of these whales after FTT and, therefore, third after Ethereum.

SHIBFTTholdings_whales_00
Image via WhaleStats

APE is the most traded token

APE token, which has been trending recently, has flipped the usual most traded tokens by Ethereum whales: SHIB, LINK and FTT.

On March 17, APE surged by a whopping 1,232%, jumping from $1 to the $39.40 all-time high. On Saturday, ApeCoin dropped 66.16% from the historic peak to the $13.40 level.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $10.43—73.53% from the ATH.

#Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elrond Announces Partnership to Access Markets in Over 200 Countries: Details
03/21/2022 - 14:45
Elrond Announces Partnership to Access Markets in Over 200 Countries: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE on Top 10 List of Coins Held by Biggest BSC Investors: Report
03/21/2022 - 14:12
DOGE on Top 10 List of Coins Held by Biggest BSC Investors: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Goldman Sachs Makes Its First Over-the-Counter Crypto Transaction, Here's What It Means
03/21/2022 - 14:01
Goldman Sachs Makes Its First Over-the-Counter Crypto Transaction, Here's What It Means
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan