3.7 Trillion SHIB Lands in Whale's Wallet After Massive Purchase: Details

This Shiba Inu whale has bought almost four trillion tokens worth $89.1 million, while SHIB sits in second place among top 10 assets purchased by ETH whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As per data provided by on-chain analytics provider WhaleStats, an astounding amount of Shiba Inu worth $89.1 million has been bought in a single transaction by a major Ethereum whale.

In the meantime, SHIB remains the second biggest cryptocurrency holding on the top 10 list for large Ethereum investors at the moment.

3.7 trillion SHIB lands in this whale's wallet

A whale ranked 216th on the WhaleStats scale has acquired a whopping 3,713,675,424,944 Shiba Inu. At the time of the purchase, this amount of crypto was worth $89,128,210.

Detailed data from this wallet's page shows that this investor is holding the second biggest canine token by market cap, SHIB, as the biggest coin by USD value. Overall, by now the whale's wallet contains $88,469,296. That comprises 31.29% of their portfolio, which has an overall worth of $113,922,737 in ERC-20 tokens.

SHIB is the second biggest holding of ETH whales

WhaleStats provides data on the crypto holdings of the 100 largest investors on the Ethereum blockchain, called whales.

At the time of writing, these investors hold a total of 53,906,847,868,416. That is the equivalent of $1,284,199,751.

SHIB comes second on the list of the top 10 biggest crypto holdings of these whales after FTT and, therefore, third after Ethereum.

APE is the most traded token

APE token, which has been trending recently, has flipped the usual most traded tokens by Ethereum whales: SHIB, LINK and FTT.

On March 17, APE surged by a whopping 1,232%, jumping from $1 to the $39.40 all-time high. On Saturday, ApeCoin dropped 66.16% from the historic peak to the $13.40 level.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $10.43—73.53% from the ATH.