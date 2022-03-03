442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:13
Yuri Molchan
High-ranked Ethereum wallet owner has purchased close to half a trillion Shiba Inu, adding to his meme crypto holdings
442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB
WhaleStats crypto tracker has reported that one of the biggest Ethereum whales has bought a massive amount of Shiba Inu, doubling his stash of this canine token to a whopping one trillion SHIB.

Top-ranked whale buys $11 million worth of SHIB

Per the recent tweet posted by WhaleStats, a top 5 crypto investor with a wallet named after the iconic novel of J.R.R. Tolkien, "Lord of the Rings." Dwarf Gimli, who stores most of his portfolio in Ethereum, has made a single transaction to purchase a staggering amount of Shiba Inu.

He has bought 442,637,867,858 SHIB, which comprises $11,561,701.

According to the webpage of this wallet, "Gimli" now holds a staggering trillion SHIB worth $38,184,560.

As for "Gimli's" other crypto holdings, this whale owns mostly tokens to do with Metaverses: TESLA, TIKTOK, McDonald's, Windows, Walmart, as well as Twitter DAO, SWIFT, DAO, etc.

Overall, the top 100 Ethereum whales are holding SHIB to the tune of 17.42% of their portfolio, which constitutes $1,558,453,796 in fiat equivalent. Shiba Inu comes second as the token with the biggest U.S. dollar value after FTX token (FTT).

New SHIB whale emerges with 442.6 billion tokens

On Wednesday, U.Today reported that a crypto investor bought an amazing 442,637,867,858 SHIB and turned into a new SHIB whale. This sum in the second biggest canine cryptocurrency equals $11,969,061.

Another similar case was covered by U.Today in early February, when an investor purchased 3,457,477,154,937 SHIB in a single purchase, becoming a new whale. He paid $115,998,358 for that amount of crypto.

At the time of writing, the 14th-ranked cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, is changing hands at the $0.00002552 level, showing a slight decline of 4.11%. However, as for weekly price statistics, it has increased by 20.64%.

