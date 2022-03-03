442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB

WhaleStats crypto tracker has reported that one of the biggest Ethereum whales has bought a massive amount of Shiba Inu, doubling his stash of this canine token to a whopping one trillion SHIB.
Top-ranked whale buys $11 million worth of SHIB
Per the recent tweet posted by WhaleStats, a top 5 crypto investor with a wallet named after the iconic novel of J.R.R. Tolkien, "Lord of the Rings." Dwarf Gimli, who stores most of his portfolio in Ethereum, has made a single transaction to purchase a staggering amount of Shiba Inu.
He has bought 442,637,867,858 SHIB, which comprises $11,561,701.
According to the webpage of this wallet, "Gimli" now holds a staggering trillion SHIB worth $38,184,560.
As for "Gimli's" other crypto holdings, this whale owns mostly tokens to do with Metaverses: TESLA, TIKTOK, McDonald's, Windows, Walmart, as well as Twitter DAO, SWIFT, DAO, etc.
Overall, the top 100 Ethereum whales are holding SHIB to the tune of 17.42% of their portfolio, which constitutes $1,558,453,796 in fiat equivalent. Shiba Inu comes second as the token with the biggest U.S. dollar value after FTX token (FTT).
🐋🐋🐋 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 442,637,867,858 $shib ($11,561,701 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) March 2, 2022
New SHIB whale emerges with 442.6 billion tokens
On Wednesday, U.Today reported that a crypto investor bought an amazing 442,637,867,858 SHIB and turned into a new SHIB whale. This sum in the second biggest canine cryptocurrency equals $11,969,061.
Another similar case was covered by U.Today in early February, when an investor purchased 3,457,477,154,937 SHIB in a single purchase, becoming a new whale. He paid $115,998,358 for that amount of crypto.
At the time of writing, the 14th-ranked cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, is changing hands at the $0.00002552 level, showing a slight decline of 4.11%. However, as for weekly price statistics, it has increased by 20.64%.