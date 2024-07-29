    365 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Catastrophic Results

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu seeing substantial decrease in whales' and on-chain activity, which is sign of substantial drop for asset
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 10:53
    365 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Catastrophic Results
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There may be trouble ahead for Shiba Inu that has been a noticeable decline in its large transaction volume. Whales' SHIB transaction volume has fallen below 500 billion SHIB in the last day, according to on-chain data, and is now at 365.69 billion SHIB.

    Advertisement

    Significant liquidity problems and even a price reversal could result from this decline in the near future. With only 15 transactions recorded, the number of large transactions has also decreased to its seven-day low according to an analysis of the on-chain metrics. Compared with the seven-day high of 75 transactions on July 22, 2024, it is a significant disparity.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Whale activity has significantly decreased, which is bad news for the price and liquidity support since it is reflected in the decline in both transaction volume and the number of large transactions. A descending wedge pattern has been formed by SHIB's price action, according to the price charts provided.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning
    Edward Snowden Issues Major Bitcoin Privacy Alert

    Related
    Shiba Inu Layer 3: SHIB Team Member Shares Crucial Ecosystem Update
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 14:22
    Shiba Inu Layer 3: SHIB Team Member Shares Crucial Ecosystem Update
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If the price breaks above the upper trendline, this pattern frequently indicates the possibility of volatility and, in many cases, a bullish breakout. But the state of SHIB right now paints a conflicting picture. The price has been settling in and has had difficulty rising above the important moving averages, which serve as barriers.

    SHIB's risky position is highlighted by the technical indicators. SHIB must cross both the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA in order to indicate a bullish reversal. At the moment, the price is trading close to the lower bound of the falling wedge, indicating that should the bearish attitude hold, the downtrend may continue.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Jul 29, 2024 - 10:46
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Crucial Reason For Saving Bitcoin
    Jul 29, 2024 - 10:46
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Crucial Reason For Saving Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Sets Ambitious Growth Track, But There's One Twist
    Jul 29, 2024 - 10:46
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sets Ambitious Growth Track, But There's One Twist
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    365 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Catastrophic Results
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Crucial Reason For Saving Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD