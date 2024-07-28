    Shiba Inu Layer 3: SHIB Team Member Shares Crucial Ecosystem Update

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu, BONE, TREAT anticipated to benefit from this move
    Sun, 28/07/2024 - 14:22
    Shiba Inu Layer 3: SHIB Team Member Shares Crucial Ecosystem Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is on the brink of major advancement as it develops its own Layer 3 network.

    In a recent tweet, SHIB team member Lucie provided an important update on various tokens and dApps in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, highlighting the much anticipated Layer 3 network.

    Lucie offered a closer look into the Shiba Inu ecosystem, highlighting unique assets and dApps such as SHIB, LEASH, BONE, Shiboshis and ShibtheMV. Expectations remain on the TREAT and SHI tokens, which are yet to be launched.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Lucie outlined other Shiba Inu dApps such as ShibaHub, ShibaSwap and Shiba Eternity, all on Shibarium, as well as the SHIB name service developed in partnership with D3inc. The Shiba Inu team member went on to remark that one of the most interesting things coming to the Shiba Inu ecosystem is its very own Layer 3.

    Shiba Inu Layer 3 in progress

    As Lucie mentioned, Shiba Inu developers are collaborating with the open-source cryptography company Zama on the upcoming Shiba Inu Layer 3 network, which has yet to be named.

    This network will utilize Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), a privacy tool that allows developers to use data on untrusted domains without needing to decrypt it, ensuring both security and privacy. Shiba Inu is expected to benefit from FHE, as are all of its tokens and projects, from Bone to Treat, the Metaverse to Shibdentity.

    According to an earlier announcement this year, Shiba Inu intends to launch a new privacy-focused network on top of the Shibarium blockchain.

    The upcoming Shiba Inu ecosystem token TREAT will power the "new privacy layer," allowing developers to build a targeted network on top of Shibarium, a Layer-2 network that settles transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. The move is expected to improve on-chain privacy for SHIB token holders while also protecting their personal and transactional data.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

