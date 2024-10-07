Advertisement
    $301 Million Wiped out From Bitcoin ETFs, What Happened?

    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community stunned by recent performance of Bitcoin ETFs
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 13:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to hit the next highs, but there are a plethora of hurdles in its path. The market witnessed a selling trend today, hindering price growth. Another major hurdle is the lack of investor interest and confidence in Bitcoin spot ETFs, leading to significantly greater outflows.

    According to the latest data from SosoValue, Bitcoin ETFs struggled throughout last week. The market witnessed outflows of $301 million from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. During this time, Grayscale’s GBTC witnessed an outflow of around $47 million, and ARK & 21Shares ETF ARKB had an outflow of $206 million.

    Interestingly, BlackRock’s IBIT defied all the odds and continued its trend of garnering significant investor interest and confidence. While its counterparts struggled to get any inflows, the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF witnessed an inflow of a whopping $135 million during the same period. This unique trend shows the major role of BlackRock for Bitcoin investments.

    Future outlook

    As of Oct. 4, the total daily net inflow of Bitcoin Spot ETFs stands at $25.59 million, and the total value traded is around $1.19 billion. Despite recent outflows, the cumulative total net inflow is around $18.5 billion, showing the significant growth of these investment products in the broader outlook.

    Meanwhile, the total net assets stand around $57.73 billion, which is about 4.68% of the entire Bitcoin market cap. These figures highlight that despite the negative trend seen last week, Bitcoin ETFs have performed well in the long term. Moreover, the price of Bitcoin has also performed well in recent days.

    As of writing this article, BTC is trading at $62,974 after a jump of 1.41% in the last 24 hours. However, it should be noted that Bitcoin has failed to clear $64,000, and now, it has even dipped below $63,000. Holding the support level of $63,000 is crucial for the BTC price as it will help in claiming the next highs.

    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

