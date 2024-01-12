Advertisement
3 Reasons Why XRP Can Break Crucial $0.6 Price Resistance Level

Arman Shirinyan
XRP has reached top-tier resistance level, and long-awaited breakthrough could be closer than anticipated
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 11:18
3 Reasons Why XRP Can Break Crucial $0.6 Price Resistance Level
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite facing headwinds, XRP's price action indicates an impending clash with the $0.6 resistance level. Let's delve into three data-driven reasons, as depicted in the recent chart, for why the XRP/USDT chart is positioned to potentially break this critical threshold.

Consistency above EMAs

XRP's price is currently sandwiched between the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which have historically served as reliable indicators of underlying strength. The 50-day EMA, in particular, has been a consistent support level in recent times, with the price bouncing off this line multiple times. This consistency suggests that there is strong buyer interest that could be sufficient to propel the price beyond the $0.6 mark, given that each rebound off the EMA has weakened the resistance overhead.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Descending triangle invalidation

The invalidation of the descending triangle and the establishment of a symmetrical one could imply that XRP is gearing up for a decisive move. The breakout point to watch is now where the converging trend lines meet. A surge in volume accompanying a breakout would validate the move, potentially taking XRP above the significant $0.6 resistance level. As XRP approaches the apex of the symmetrical triangle, the likelihood of a breakout increases.

Bitcoin to $1.5 Million? Ark Invest's Cathie Wood Makes Epic BTC Price Prediction

Historical resilience and recovery

Long-term performance factors into current market dynamics. XRP's ability to recover and rally following significant downturns in the past adds a layer of investor confidence. Historical price action shows XRP's resilience, with it having previously overcome significant resistance levels during its recovery phases. This track record could play a psychological role in bolstering market sentiment, pushing XRP to rally past the $0.6 resistance.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

