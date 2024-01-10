BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.21%.

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has once again bounced off the level of $44,779. If the bar closes far from it, buyers can again get back in the game, which can lead to a local rise to the $46,000-$47,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,168 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has rocketed by almost 7% over the last day.

The price of ETH is on its way to testing the resistance level of $2,447. If the candle closes near it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2,500-$2,600 area soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,427 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.41% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, XRP is on its way to breaking the support of $0.5491. If it happens, traders may witness a profound drop to $0.50-$0.52 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5580 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.91%.

The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's low. If the bar closes near current prices, bulls may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a bounce back to the $300 zone.

BNB is tradnig at $293 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of other coins, declining by almost 2%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is approaching the support of $0.4617. If the situation does not change soon, one can expect a breakout, folllowed by a continued drop to the $0.40-$0.45 range.

ADA is trading at $0.4998 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.86%.

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is more bearish than bullish as it has failed to fix above the vital zone of $100 again.

In this case, a further downward move to the support of $85 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SOL is trading at $92.61 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 0.28% over the past day.

DOGE is trading similarly to SOL as its price is also about to test the support level. If bulls cannot seize the initiative shortly, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.07 range soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.0776 at press time.