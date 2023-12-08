3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink (LINK) is setting itself up on a bullish pedestal, with three key catalysts that might ultimately influence the sentiments of members of its ecosystem. At the time of writing, each LINK token is trading at $16.06, up by 2.53% in the past 24 hours. For the year-to-date period, LINK has soared by 195%, and it is likely to extend this growth.

Chainlink triple trigger

One of the most bullish news Chainlink has recorded in recent times is the oversubscription of the Staking v0.2 upgrade. The protocol said that with 19 million tokens staked in 24 hours, the community pool to shift from the old version to the new would occur in under seven hours since early access registration was opened.

With an enhanced reward and claim mechanism, Chainlink may see boosted demand for LINK, and possibly see upward price pressure.

Data from Santiment also pointed out that the Chainlink Binance funding ratio has skewed positively to longs for the first time in four weeks. With more people betting on the future of LINK, the analytics platform projects there may be no resistance to the coin as it makes a move to journey toward the $20 mark.

🔗📊 #Chainlink's #Binance funding rate ratio has skewed toward mainly longs, the highest level in 4 weeks. As $LINK has regained the $16 threshold, watch if a bit of #FOMO forms a local top, or if prices continue surging toward $20 with little resistance. https://t.co/kgn5ZGs9GB pic.twitter.com/PajHbcsvrB — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 8, 2023

The last catalyst to watch out for is the general sentiment on the market, which may ultimately impact the price of LINK. From the hype trailing the likelihood of securing approval for a Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) from the U.S. SEC to the growing integration of its innovations, the positive factors surrounding Chainlink are enormous.

LINK's attractiveness

Besides the aforementioned features, LINK is an attractive altcoin as it has maintained its stance as the most purchased token and the top decentralized oracle powering the majority of Web3.0 protocols today.

Chainlink’s application and integration into non-crypto-native platforms have also positioned it as a protocol with more diverse appeal, a positive boost for its long-term potential.