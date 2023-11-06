Chainlink (LINK) Reaches New All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink (LINK) has surged past the $12.50 mark this weekend, attaining prices not seen since April 2022. The decentralized oracle network's native token experienced a significant rally that pushed its value to new heights, reflecting a broader uptick in the market.

This outstanding price movement is backed by a solid increase in the number of Chainlink wallets containing at least 1,000 LINK tokens. According to the latest data, the total count of such wallets has reached an all-time high of 27,152. This metric is an essential indicator of the token's distribution and investors' sentiment, suggesting a bullish outlook as more holders are willing to invest a substantial amount into LINK.

📈 #Chainlink has jumped all the way above $12.50 this weekend, crossing this threshold for the first time since April, 2022. The amount of wallets that hold at least 1K $LINK (currently worth $12,150 or more) has hit a new #alltimehigh of 27,152 wallets. https://t.co/yQ87RNZCPv pic.twitter.com/ZIBixZWP8D — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 5, 2023

A closer look at the price analysis charts reveals the progressive journey of LINK's price. The chart showcases a robust upward trajectory, with a steep incline over the past two months, resulting in a 97% increase in price. This growth trajectory is visually encapsulated by the trending lines, highlighting a bullish pattern. Notably, within the last two months, an additional 1,474 wallets have joined the ranks of those holding over 1,000 LINK, underscoring a growing investor base.

Advertisement

The TradingView chart presents a detailed view from a technical analysis perspective. It is evident that LINK has been on a remarkable bullish run, with the price soaring above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages – a strong signal for continuation of the trend. The moving averages are fanning out, further emphasizing the strength of the current uptrend.

The bullish crossover of the moving averages and the significant increase in trading volume reflect a potent mix of positive sentiment and increasing liquidity, paving the way for LINK's price to test new resistances. The sustained price above the moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintaining a level below the overbought territory signals healthy price action with room for growth.

Investors and enthusiasts are closely watching Chainlink's ecosystem, as the network continues to secure new partnerships and integrations, reinforcing its position in the smart contract landscape. The utility and adoption of Chainlink's oracles in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector remain a strong catalyst for its native token's valuation.