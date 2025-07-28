Advertisement
    $3 Million in USDT to be Won at Toobit TIFT Futures Trading Tournament

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 8:12
    Toobit, popular cryptocurrency exchange, announces launch of its pioneering massive trading tournament with seven-digit prize pool
    Toobit, a major global cryptocurrency exchange, has shared the details of its upcoming competition for futures traders. Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT) kicks off with a prize pool totaling $3 million in USDT.

    Toobit launches International Futures Tournament (TIFT): How to join

    Toobit, a popular centralized exchange, invites all cryptocurrency traders to take part in Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT). The event is set to kick off on Aug. 4, while registration for early birds is already live.

    Traders can register now to take advantage of exclusive early bird incentives. Participants who register early will immediately receive a 10 USDT sign-up bonus from a 20,000 USDT prize pool. 

    An additional 20 USDT bonus is available for early registrants who achieve a futures trading volume exceeding 30,000 USDT during the tournament, drawn from a 30,000 USDT pool. These bonuses are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

    Join different competition tracks on TIFT

    For various categories of traders, Toobit offers different participation opportunities. 

    With Team Expedition mode, participants unite with a squad and strategize for a share of the 1,500,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards are distributed among captains and top-performing team members.

    Solo Summit track invites participants to climb the leaderboard and conquer the 600,000 USDT prize pool by outperforming the competition based on trading volume.

    In Climbers Cache, applicants participate in daily draws to win from a 790,000 USDT pool of bonuses, including USDT, DOGE, TON and exclusive Toobit merchandise. Also, an additional 100,000 USDT is allocated for early registrants and team captains.

    Article image
    Toobit’s TIFT prize pool up for grabs

    Early bird registration campaign now live

    Toobit published the schedule of events associated with the $3 million tournament, hotly anticipated by futures traders from all over the world.

    • Early Bird Registration: July 23, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC-July 30, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC.
    • Team Creation Period: July 23, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC-Aug. 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m. UTC.
    • User Registration Period: July 23, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC-Aug. 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC.
    • Team/Solo Competition Period: Aug. 4, 2025, 12:00 a.m. UTC-Aug. 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC.
    • Climber's Cache Draw Period: July 23, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC-Aug. 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m. UTC.
    Article image
    Toobit TIFT competition schedule

    In order to join the campaign and become eligible for a share in the $3 million USDT prize pool, traders are encouraged to sign up on the events page.

