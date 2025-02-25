29,532,534 XRP Hit Coinbase, $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading, SHIB Lost This Price Level First Time Since 2024: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

29,532,534 XRP hit major U.S. exchange, Coinbase: What's happening?

Yesterday , Whale Alert transactions tracker spotted a huge XRP transfer carrying 29,532,534 tokens valued at approximately $75.38 million. The transaction landed on major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase, originating from an unknown wallet dubbed "r9ZMd." Such a large movement of assets raises questions about potential sell-offs, as it is often an indicator of someone possibly preparing to cash out. However, the development could also be explained by another routine transfer by Coinbase and not a trading action. Even though there are very little details known about the transaction, the crypto market can react to these large transactions, as they create speculation and uncertainty. As for XRP's price, at press time, the asset is changing hands at $2.18, down 10.76% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

$64 billion hedge fund to offer crypto trading

According to a report by Bloomberg, Citadel Securities, a hedge fund with $65 billion in assets under management, is reportedly looking into entering crypto trading . The firm aims to become a market maker for major exchanges like Coinbase. The Miami-based giant plans to test the waters outside the U.S. while monitoring regulatory changes domestically. The importance of this move was emphasized by former hedge fund manager James Lavish, who urged market participants not to let the noise "drown out the signal." "With over $60 billion of assets and one of the 10 largest hedge funds in the world, Citadel is now looking to make markets in Bitcoin and crypto. Do not let the noise drown out the signal. This is signal," wrote Lavish in a recent X post. Citadel Securities was not always bullish on crypto; back in 2017, the firm's founder Ken Griffin criticized Bitcoin as another "tulip bulb mania." However, in 2022, he admitted that he was wrong about crypto.

