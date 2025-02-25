Advertisement
AD

    29,532,534 XRP Hit Coinbase, $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading, SHIB Lost This Price Level First Time Since 2024: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 15:47
    Don't miss U.Today’s latest crypto news digest!
    Advertisement
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Coinbase, $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading, SHIB Lost This Price Level First Time Since 2024: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    29,532,534 XRP hit major U.S. exchange, Coinbase: What's happening?

    Yesterday, Whale Alert transactions tracker spotted a huge XRP transfer carrying 29,532,534 tokens valued at approximately $75.38 million. The transaction landed on major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase, originating from an unknown wallet dubbed "r9ZMd." Such a large movement of assets raises questions about potential sell-offs, as it is often an indicator of someone possibly preparing to cash out. However, the development could also be explained by another routine transfer by Coinbase and not a trading action. Even though there are very little details known about the transaction, the crypto market can react to these large transactions, as they create speculation and uncertainty. As for XRP's price, at press time, the asset is changing hands at $2.18, down 10.76% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    Related
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 12:14
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    Bitcoin Crash Fuels Schiff's Prediction That Saylor's Strategy Won't Survive
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here's Why
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts

    $64 billion hedge fund to offer crypto trading

    According to a report by Bloomberg, Citadel Securities, a hedge fund with $65 billion in assets under management, is reportedly looking into entering crypto trading. The firm aims to become a market maker for major exchanges like Coinbase. The Miami-based giant plans to test the waters outside the U.S. while monitoring regulatory changes domestically. The importance of this move was emphasized by former hedge fund manager James Lavish, who urged market participants not to let the noise "drown out the signal." "With over $60 billion of assets and one of the 10 largest hedge funds in the world, Citadel is now looking to make markets in Bitcoin and crypto. Do not let the noise drown out the signal. This is signal," wrote Lavish in a recent X post. Citadel Securities was not always bullish on crypto; back in 2017, the firm's founder Ken Griffin criticized Bitcoin as another "tulip bulb mania." However, in 2022, he admitted that he was wrong about crypto.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost this price level first time since 2024

    Shiba Inu is currently facing a crucial moment, with its price falling below the $0.000015 level for the first time since 2024. The decline in value follows a period of speculative excitement, but now it faces significant selling pressure and a lack of bullish momentum. Historically, the $0.000015 level serves as a price floor, and breaking below it raises concerns about further losses, with the next support level around $0.000012. Despite previous hopes for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including developments like Shibarium, the token has struggled to regain momentum, and technical indicators suggest weak demand. While the crypto market is volatile and sudden reversals can occur, SHIB's short-term outlook appears grim unless it can quickly recover above the $0.000015 mark. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00001355, down 6.60% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #XRP #Coinbase #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 15:47
    Top Trader Reveals Most 'Sane Play' for Bitcoin Right Now
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 15:44
    $738,863,880 BTC Exit Coinbase to New Whale Wallet, What's Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exchangedesk.ae: The Ultimate OTC Crypto Desk for High-Value Transactions, Luxury Asset Acquisitions, and Wealth Management in Dubai
    CryptoGames Expands Its Cryptocurrency Casino Offerings with USDC and PEPE Integration
    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    29,532,534 XRP Hit Coinbase, $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading, SHIB Lost This Price Level First Time Since 2024: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Top Trader Reveals Most 'Sane Play' for Bitcoin Right Now
    $738,863,880 BTC Exit Coinbase to New Whale Wallet, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD