Advertisement
Advertisement

    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Are SHIB Whales Back?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 15:49
    Shiba Inu large transactions soar 28% as major shift emerges
    Advertisement
    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Are SHIB Whales Back?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin has seen a major surge in large transactions over the past 24 hours. This surge suggests renewed optimism from investors, driven by the meme coin’s latest price rally. 

    Advertisement

    Spike in Shiba Inu whales' activity

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has seen a 28.7% increase in large transaction volume, an indicator of whale activity. In just 24 hours, large investors shifted to 2.6 trillion SHIB tokens, valued at approximately $48.8 million at the current market price.

    Article image
    SHIB Large Transactions. Source: IntoTheBlock

    Large transaction volume estimates the total amount that whales and institutional participants transacted on a particular day. Each transaction is valued at $100,000 or more.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/28/2025 - 13:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Soar 33% If This Golden Cross Validates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Spikes in this metric indicate increased activity among institutional players, meaning they are either buying or selling.

    The surge in whale activity coincides with the recent improvement in the price of Shiba Inu. On Monday, the SHIB price chart formed a bullish setup, with the appearance of a golden cross. This move signals a break from previous selling pressure and a possible shift in bias.

    At press time, SHIB was traded at $0.00001369, up 0.9% from the previous day. The price has soared by 5.2% and 8.9%, respectively, within the past week and month.

    The price is probably why large investors buy large amounts of Shiba Inu. Their accumulation shows they believe in the meme coin’s potential.

    12 billion SHIB moved to European exchange

    Intriguingly, a wallet holding over $1.48 million in crypto recently transferred 12 billion SHIB, worth about $160,800, to Bitvavo, a top European crypto exchange. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 12:38
    533 Trillion SHIB Barrier: Will Shiba Inu Break Through?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Many details about this transaction remain unknown. However, the transfer comes right when SHIB's chart hits short-term resistance.

    Still, whether the move aims to kickstart a reversal or just test liquidity remains unclear. Analysts claim the market might see some price pressure if Bitvavo's books start taking these tokens. On the contrary, if the asset remains untouched, it is just a reshuffling, but in this market, timing rarely lies.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 15:45
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 15:34
    Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA, Here's Reason
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Are SHIB Whales Back?
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA, Here's Reason
    Show all