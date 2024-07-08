Advertisement
AD

    250,000,000 EOS Staking Program Kicks Off: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    As EOS staking goes live, first reward program details unveiled to community
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 13:23
    250,000,000 EOS Staking Program Kicks Off: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Starting today, July 8, 2024, all stakers of EOS coin will be able to receive rewards for their contribution. In total, 250 million EOS will be allocated by the foundation to the program's ongoing activities. Native EOS staking offers much more attractive APY rates compared to mainstream DeFi protocols.

    EOS stakers to grab 85,600 EOS daily as new program kicks off

    Per the official announcement of the EOS Network Foundation, the nonprofit behind the development and progress of the EOS blockchain, it launches a 250 million EOS staking rewards program as part of the network’s revamped tokenomics plan. 

    The initiative goes live today, July 8, 2024. Under the new staking rewards schedule, 85,600 EOS tokens will be distributed daily to stakers. 

    The revamped EOS staking program rewards early stakers for participating, with an initial APY of over 60% available. As such, a total of 31 million EOS tokens will be distributed per year to stakers.

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin

    In 2024, the EOS Network tech design and community management are going through major revamping. After a number of upgrades to its consensus algorithm, EOS Network Foundation initiated the transition of its tokenomics.

    Related
    EOS Blockchain Introduces Transferable RAM, Announces Major Tech Upgrade
    Wed, 03/20/2024 - 10:20
    EOS Blockchain Introduces Transferable RAM, Announces Major Tech Upgrade
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Also, EOS changes the structure of its RAM market, a core platform responsible for the exchange of resources between various network participants and an additional method of monetization for EOS network actors.

    EOS staking changes narrative in blockchain's economics

    The EOS Staking Rewards Program has other notable enhancements. The lock up period for staking has increased from four to 21 days. EOS Block Producers (BPs) will begin receiving network-generated fees on top of their block reward income, further incentivizing infrastructure providers as network demand increases.

    As covered by U.Today previously, EOS is in the middle of the most radical transformation of its tokenomic processes ever. In Q2, 2024, the new EOS token program was introduced to reduce the token's FDV by 80%.

    Related
    EOS Network Tokenomics to Undergo Major Upgrade, 80% Burn of Future Total Supply Ahead
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 15:53
    EOS Network Tokenomics to Undergo Major Upgrade, 80% Burn of Future Total Supply Ahead
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Also, the community of validators agreed to implement four-year halving cycles designed to moderate the influx of tokens into the market, ensuring a controlled release. This step will make EOS tokenomics more predictable and resistant to selling pressure.

    To accelerate the progress of the EOS dApps ecosystem, validators decided  to allocate support funds for middleware tooling. The program will be focused on enhancing the usability of EOS to bridge the gap between the Web2 and Web3 experiences.

    #EOS News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Team Reveals Major Adoption Milestone
    Jul 8, 2024 - 14:16
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Team Reveals Major Adoption Milestone
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Skyrocket 220%, According to 'Bullish Megaphone' Pattern
    Jul 8, 2024 - 14:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Skyrocket 220%, According to 'Bullish Megaphone' Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Surges 5%, Reaching $57,660
    Jul 8, 2024 - 14:16
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Surges 5%, Reaching $57,660
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VC Founders Summit Takes Over Singapore: Shaping the Future of Innovation!
    BC.GAME Announces the Partnership with Leicester City and New $BC Token!
    Nervos Network (CKB): Behind the Soaring Hashrate, What Makes This Project Attractive to Miners?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Team Reveals Major Adoption Milestone
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Skyrocket 220%, According to 'Bullish Megaphone' Pattern
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Surges 5%, Reaching $57,660
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD