250 Mln XRP Transferred Between Bithumb Wallets as XRP Liquidity in USD Corridor Spikes

Original article based on tweet

Another gargantuan amount of XRP has been moved on the Bithumb exchange, while the XRP Liquidity Index on various ODL corridors shows a massive increase

An analytical Twitter account has spread the word about two jaw-dropping transfers – 100 mln and 150 mln XRP.

Meanwhile, an analytic has been published, showing a rise in the XRP Liquidity Index on four of the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) corridors.

250 mln XRP moved on Bithumb

The XRPL Monitor page has detected two massive XRP transfers, totalling 250 mln XRP. Both were made between Bithumb exchange wallets.

Recently, XRP investors seem to have become more active – after the Ripple CEO announced his plans to go public sometime this year.

Must Read Ripple's MoneyTap Gets Investment From Second Largest Bank in Japan - READ MORE

XRP Liquidity Index on Bitstamp, Bitso soars

As earlier reported by U.Today, the XRPL Monitor has detected several consecutive XRP transactions between crypto exchanges. Two of them were made to Bitstamp, totaling approximately 71 mln XRP.

"Bitstamp – Bitstamp 21,990,778.442161 XRP; Anonymous wallet – Bitstamp 49,999,994.9999 XRP."

Bitstamp is one of the ODL-equipped exchanges and a XRP/USD corridor.

As per a recent tweet by a Ripple/XRP-dedicated Twitter account @tenitoshi, among the four ODL corridors, the XRP Liquidity Index has taken the biggest high on Bitstamp. This also shows a higher level of XRP adoption there.

Next comes the corridor on the Bitso exchange in Mexico where the XRP/MXN pair is traded. This corridor, as well as the one on the Coin.ph platform in the Philippines was set up by Ripple and its partner MoneyGram, as are the other ODL corridors mentioned above.