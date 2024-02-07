Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Aims at $3,000 After Massive Breakthrough Caused by Solana Outage

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's competition just dropped massively thanks to most recent Solana outage
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 8:53
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The recent outage on the Solana network, which caused a temporary service interruption, has coincided with a strong price movement for Ethereum. Historically, such events have often preceded growth for Ethereum, and this time appears to be no exception. Following the Solana network's return to normal operation, Ethereum has capitalized on the moment, breaking through a significant resistance level and setting its sights on the $3,000 mark.

Technical analysis of the ETH/USD trading pair reveals a decisive move through the local resistance level, represented by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. This indicator often serves as an indicator of the short-term movement direction, and ETH's clear breach above this level suggests a shift in market sentiment. Traders and investors are watching closely, as Ethereum's ability to maintain this position could signal a continued upward trajectory.

https://www.tradingview.com/
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Adding to Ethereum's momentum is the introduction of the ERC404 token standard. This new standard represents a cutting-edge development, combining elements of the ERC20 and ERC721 standards to facilitate native liquidity and fractionalization. While still experimental, the ERC404 token standard is poised to provide fresh fuel for Ethereum's ecosystem, potentially attracting innovative projects and investments that could fuel further growth.

Ethereum (ETH) Supply Drop Starts: Are We Seeing Beginning of New Ethereum Era?

Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that Ethereum's ascent to the highly anticipated $3,000 level is contingent upon substantial support from investors. In the burgeoning world of cryptocurrencies, investor confidence is often a key driver of market trends. 

The speculation surrounding the approval of an Ethereum ETF adds another layer of potential support. An ETF would offer investors a regulated and accessible means of gaining exposure to Ethereum without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, possibly unlocking a wave of institutional and retail investment.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

