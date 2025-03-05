Advertisement
AD

    $235 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 14:09
    XRP mega withdrawal: $235 million leave major exchange in one transfer
    Advertisement
    $235 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After the massive turmoil on the cryptocurrency market in the past few days, on Wednesday, March 5, we saw a rebound, with the prices of digital assets shining green. In the midst of this relief, an unknown large investor withdrew 95,254,697 XRP, equivalent to 235.67 million USD, from major centralized exchange OKX. 

    Advertisement

    The transfer occurred in just one take, and a colossal sum of XRP tokens left the exchange for the wallet "rBuZfn," according to a report by Whale Alert. This is not a new, freshly created address, and has a history of transactions, despite being registered as recently as last month. 

    Related
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening
    Wed, 03/05/2025 - 11:42
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post
    Arbitrum (ARB) Surging by 9% Following Robinhood Listing
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening
    Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase

    The thing about such sudden shifts of massive amounts of cryptocurrency is that they are seen by market participants as an act of buying by large investors, often referred to as whales.

    Advertisement

    In this case, what stands out is that this address often sends tokens to various centralized exchanges, from top-tier ones like Coinbase and Upbit to smaller ones like LBank. This leads to the thought that it might not belong to another entity operating within the infrastructure of the market, and XRP in particular. 

    Related
    XRP Stuck? Two Levels Hold Asset Hostage
    Wed, 03/05/2025 - 10:48
    XRP Stuck? Two Levels Hold Asset Hostage
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Even if it is internal operations of OKX, in the eyes of the ordinary crypto enthusiast who sees the report by Whale Alert, it will still be seen as an act of a whale withdrawing just bought tokens from the exchange. 

    Considering that this post has been seen by almost 75,000 people, it is safe to assume that not many of them will dig deeper to know who made this transaction and why, or make an investment decision based on this post alone.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 5, 2025 - 14:02
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 5
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Mar 5, 2025 - 13:57
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 5
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Bitcoin Events Unveils the World’s First Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit
    ETHTaipei 2025 Partners with ETHGlobal Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote and Join Panel Discussions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $235 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchange
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 5
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD