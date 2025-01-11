Advertisement
    219 Million DOGE Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase; What's Happening?

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Massive 219 million Dogecoin shifted in these transactions
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 14:20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Within the last 24 hours, two major Dogecoin transactions have been detected heading to Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reports two transactions totaling 219 million DOGE, valued at over $73.8 million, being transferred from unknown wallets to Coinbase.

    The first transaction involved the transfer of 112,670,012 DOGE, worth around $37,990,922, from an unknown wallet to Coinbase. Shortly after, a second transaction saw 106,437,367 DOGE, valued at about $35,889,352, moved from another unknown wallet to the same exchange.

    These transactions have collectively shifted over 219 million DOGE to Coinbase, sparking interest and speculation in the crypto market.

    Deposits to exchanges may indicate a desire to sell, while withdrawals might imply buying. That said, the deposits to Coinbase could indicate that whales are preparing to sell; whales may need to free up liquidity for other investments or to cover operational costs; the move might also be fund reshuffling. All that being said, the exact reason for the transfers remains unknown.

    Dogecoin records hodler growth despite "quietness"

    The year 2025 began on a positive note for cryptocurrency's top assets, as the number of hodlers has fluctuated dramatically since the new year. Dogecoin (DOGE) has added 29,000 wallets within this span, according to Santiment data.

    According to Santiment, if wallets are rapidly increasing, the community is optimistic about the project's long-term viability. On the other hand, if wallets are declining, there may be some excess FUD, which indicates an opportunity to buy as a contrarian to the panicking crowd.

    Across social media, sentiment has been shifting for crypto's largest market caps. Dogecoin rather has been extremely quiet save for a temporary run-up at the beginning of the year, coinciding with Elon Musk's brief X handle change to "Kekius Maximus."

    Since reaching a high of $0.486 about a month ago, Dogecoin has shed over 28% of its market cap. Crowd sentiment has declined near its lowest point since the past year. Currently, crowd sentiment for Dogecoin remains bearish.

    At the time of writing, DOGE was down 1.07% in the last 24 hours to $0.335.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

